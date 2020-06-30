More than 80 percent of the total number of the region’s residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 recovered from the respiratory disease.
That’s according to a presentation to the Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health last week.
Ashley Stoop, director of policy, planning and preparedness for ARHS, gave her presentation during a meeting of the board held online.
Since a global pandemic was declared on March 11, the eight counties within ARHS’ service area have seen a total of 643 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Of those, 524 cases as of Monday — 81% — were patients who recovered from the disease. Another 86 of those confirmed cases — 13 percent — were still active, while another 33 cases resulted in deaths.
As of Monday, ARHS said that the region’s number of active cases stood at 86. Nearly half of those cases — 42 — were in Pasquotank.
Since the pandemic began, the global case count has grown from a little more than 118,000 to more than 10 million, including more than 502,947 deaths, as of Tuesday. In the United States, the total number of cases as of Monday surpassed 2.5 million, including 126,369 deaths. In North Carolina, the total number of cases as of Monday was 63,484, including 1,325 deaths.
Neighboring Virginia is following a similar track, with a total of 62,189 cases and 1,740 deaths, according to ARHS.
The ARHS service area includes the following counties: Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank and Perquimans. Between April 16 to around June 7, the area saw a climb in the number of active cases, before starting a downward trend. Around June 17, the active cases count increased slightly, according to Stoops’ presentation.
Almost half of the area’s total number of COVID-19 deaths — 15 — have been reported in Pasquotank County, and 14 of those were reported at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation, an Elizabeth City nursing home. Another 10 deaths have been reported in Hertford County, including eight at Ahoskie House, an assisted living facility.
Last week, Gov. Roy Cooper announced he has extended Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan for another three weeks, until July 17. Cooper also made it mandatory that residents wear some form of face covering while in public.