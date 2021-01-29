Albemarle Regional Health Services administered at least one dose of vaccine to nearly a fifth of the adult population in its eight-county health district in just a month’s time. But continuing that pace won’t be likely given the nation’s limited supply of vaccine, the agency’s director warned Friday.
ARHS said it has now administered 24,835 first doses and another 2,928 second doses of vaccine. That’s about 19.77% of the region’s population ages 18 and older who’ve received at least a first dose, and 2.33% who’ve gotten a second dose, ARHS said.
The eight-county health department managed to administer 4,000 first doses of vaccine this week, despite having to cancel five clinics because of inclement weather on Friday.
ARHS Director Battle Battle said the agency was pleased with its progress getting vaccine shots into residents’ arms.
“While the weather caused us to re-schedule several vaccine clinics, we still had a successful week administering vaccine throughout the region,” Betts said.
He credited ARHS staff, community partners and volunteers for helping drive the large numbers of vaccinations, saying ARHS’ vaccination totals “show that we have moved mountains.”
Betts said ARHS has benefited from having a good supply of vaccine, noting that “many communities have not had the vaccine to administer that we have had.”
He noted the agency’s efforts administering nearly 25,000 first doses and nearly 3,000 second doses of the vaccine in four weeks “have been recognized statewide.” But the pace is likely to slow down as ARHS receives fewer doses of the vaccine in coming weeks, he said.
“Unfortunately, due to limited vaccine nationwide, the ARHS region expects to see lower vaccine allocations over the coming weeks,” Betts said. “We will continue to advocate and request as many doses as possible; however we will likely see a shift in vaccination clinic numbers.”
As of Friday, 6,354 first doses of the vaccine had been administered in Pasquotank County, 4,563 in Currituck County, 3,565 in Bertie County, 2,903 in Chowan County, 2,500 in Perquimans County, 1,870 in Hertford County, 1,720 in Camden County, and 1,360 in Gates County.
Pasquotank and Currituck, meanwhile, are the only two counties where second doses of the vaccine have been administered: 2,068 in Pasquotank and 860 in Currituck.
Betts asked residents to remain patient until more doses of the vaccine become available.
“We will meet our goals and we will reach herd immunity, but know it will take time,” he said.
ARHS has not speculated on when it expects the region to reach herd immunity for COVID — the point when a large segment of the population is immune from the disease — but estimates it will be when 70-75% percent of residents have received both doses of the vaccine.
ARHS plans to host another four first-dose clinics on Monday and four more on Tuesday. Four second-dose clinics will be held on Wednesday and three more on Thursday.
The first-dose clinics Monday will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Bertie County High School, 715 U.S. Highway 13 North, Windsor; the Camden County Library, 104 Investors Way, Camden; the American Legion, 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton; and Community Park, 208 Airport Road, Maple. Priority groups remain health care workers and persons 65 and older.
First-dose clinics on Tuesday will be at the same times, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Gates County Health Department, 29 Medical Center Road, Gates; Roanoke-Chowan Community College, 109 Community College Road, Ahoskie; Elizabeth City Regional Airport, 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City; and Perquimans County Recreation Center, 310 Granby St., Hertford.
For safety reasons, ARHS asks that residents not arrive for a vaccination before 8:30 a.m. Those arriving early will be asked by law enforcement to leave and not return until 8:30 a.m., ARHS said.
The agency also reminded residents that all clinics are drive-through and vaccines will be administered on a first come, first serve basis. ARHS said priority for the vaccine are still health care workers and persons 65 and older. The agency also reminded those showing up for vaccines later in the morning that its staff and volunteers will be taking a break from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Second-dose clinics will be held on Wednesday at the same times, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Bertie County High School, 715 U.S. Highway 13 North, Windsor; the American Legion, 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton; Community Park, 208 Airport Road, Maple; and Camden Intermediate School, 123 Noblitt Drive, Camden.
Three others will be held on Thursday, again at the same times, at the Gates County Health Department; the Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie; and the Perquimans Recreation Center, 310 Granby St., Hertford.
ARHS reminded residents that first doses of the vaccine will not be offered at the second-dose clinics. Those clinics are open only to those who received their first dose on or before Jan. 7.
The agency also reiterated that the date on the vaccine card residents were handed at their first dose is just a suggested date for getting the second dose; the vaccine can be safely administered after that date or four days prior to that date.
ARHS asked residents seeking the second dose to attend the clinic in the same county where they got the first one. Residents are reminded to bring their vaccine card. Those failing to do so may encounter delays getting the second dose or may be turned away. That’s because ARHS has to verify which type of vaccine the person received during their first visit.
ARHS also reported Friday that COVID-19 cases in the region have now surpassed 9,930. The agency also reported another 12 COVID-related deaths in the region over the past week. Two of the deaths were reported in Hertford County, five in Bertie County, four in Pasquotank County, and one in Currituck County. All but one of the Hertford deaths and one of the Bertie deaths involved persons over 65, ARHS said. The other two deaths were persons ages 50-64.
Only one of the deaths was connected to an ongoing facility outbreak of COVID-19, ARHS said. That death was reported at the Citadel in Elizabeth City, where there have now been 14 resident and nine staff cases of COVID and three virus-related deaths.