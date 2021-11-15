Albemarle Regional Health Services reported no new deaths from COVID-19 in its eight-county health district last week — the first time that's happened in three months.
Data released by ARHS Friday also shows new COVID-19 cases in the district rose by 274 last week, roughly 30 more than were reported the week before. Thanks to 24 additional cases in Currituck, total active cases across the eight counties also rose from the previous week, increasing by 20 to 292.
ARHS, meanwhile, administered nearly 2,600 more booster and third doses of vaccine in the eight counties last week, more than 46% of them in one county: Perquimans. That follows the nearly 3,300 third/booster shots ARHS administered the week before. A total of 7,491 third and booster doses have now been administered in the eight counties.
ARHS is administering third doses of vaccine to persons whose immune systems are either moderately or severely compromised. Booster shots are for persons who received a two-dose regimen of either Moderna or Pfizer at least six weeks ago or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two weeks ago.
According to ARHS data, 1,197 third and booster doses were administered in Perquimans last week, raising the county from seventh-lowest in the region to second highest, behind only Pasquotank County, where 1,889 third/booster doses have now been administered. Perquimans hosted one of three Moderna booster clinics ARHS held last week.
Currituck and Bertie counties, which also hosted Moderna booster clinics last week, likewise saw large increases in the number of residents showing up for either a third or booster shot.
Currituck went from 416 third/booster shots administered to 946, third only behind Pasquotank and Perquimans. Bertie saw third/booster shots rise from 30, the region's lowest number, to 615, now sixth lowest ahead of both Camden County, where 606 third/booster doses have been administered, and Chowan County, where 549 doses have been administered.
ARHS Director Battle Betts attributed the increases in booster shots to the mass clinics the agency has held over the past two weeks.
"ARHS had another successful week administering the Moderna booster vaccines through our mass clinics," he said Friday.
No mass clinics are scheduled this week. Residents can still get a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or the J&J vaccine by making an appointment at their county health department, Betts said.
The numbers of third/booster doses dwarfed the number of first and second doses ARHS administered in the region last week. According to ARHS data, the agency administered only 49 first and 152 second doses last week. ARHS did not include data about first and second doses administered by its health partners and others.
According to ARHS data, Currituck saw the largest increase in new COVID cases last week, 90. Pasquotank was second with 81. Perquimans was third with 25. No other county reported more than 22.
Only two counties saw increases in active cases. Currituck reported the largest increase (24), followed by Chowan County (6). All other counties reported decreases.
New COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region continued to decrease. According to the Centers of Disease Control’s COVID data tracker, only 6 new hospitalizations for COVID were reported at area hospitals over a seven-day period ending Wednesday. That compares to 8 new hospital admissions reported over a seven-day period the previous week.
The majority of the hospitalizations were at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where 8 COVID-19 patients — 10% of all in-patient beds — were being treated on Monday, according to Sentara Healthcare’s hospitalized patient dashboard.
The CDC COVID tracker also showed two counties in the region — Gates and Bertie — are now seeing only “substantial” transmission of the virus. And for the second straight week, Hertford County continued to see only “moderate” transmission.
ARHS data show that COVID cases at congregate housing facilities in the region rose to 97. Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation continued to have the largest share of the cases — 43 — while also reporting five deaths. The outbreak at Albemarle District Jail, where 16 inmate and one staff cases were reported, continued to be the second-largest at congregate living facilities.
The region's positivity rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive — declined by a quarter-percent last week to 5.76%.