Only 16 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the eight-county region last week and only 26 coronavirus cases were considered active as of Thursday — both signs the region continues to put the pandemic in the rear-view mirror.
In even more encouraging news: only three counties in the region are coded yellow on the state's latest COVID-19 County Alert System report, meaning they're still seeing "significant" impact from the coronavirus.
Four other counties are coded light yellow in the June 10 report, indicating "moderate" COVID impact, and one county — Currituck — is coded green, becoming the first in the region to report "low" impact from the virus.
According to the report, compiled by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, only six counties in the state are now coded orange, which designates "substantial" COVID impact. Thirty-six, including Camden, Pasquotank and Chowan, are coded yellow; 49, including Perquimans, Gates, Hertford and Bertie, are coded light yellow; and nine, including Currituck, are coded green.
Counties seeing significant COVID impact reported between 20 and 100 new virus cases per 100,000 people from May 23 to June 5 and also had test positive rates — the percentage of COVID tests that come back positive — during that period of between 5% and 7.9%.
Pasquotank's case rate per 100,000 people was 95.4 and its positive test rate was 6.7%. Camden's case rate was 64.4 and its positive test rate was 7.8%. Chowan's case rate was 121.9 and its positive test rate was 5.2%
Counties reporting moderate COVID impact saw between 10 and 19 new virus cases per 100,000 people during that 14-day period and had test positive rates of between 3% and 4.9%.
Perquimans' case rate was 29.7 and its positive test rate was 1.9%. Gates' case rate was 43.2 and its positive test rate was 3.8%. The case rates and positive test rates for Bertie and Hertford were 42.2 and 3% and 16.9 and .9%, respectively.
Currituck and the other eight counties in the low impact tier reported fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 people and test positive rates lower than 2.9%. Currituck's case rate was 7.2 and its test positive rate was 1.1%.
The 16 new COVID-19 cases reported in the eight-county region last week is 40 fewer than the week before and 55 fewer than the week before that. Total cases in the eight-county region still remain under 13,000, Albemarle Regional Health Services data show.
The number of active cases, meanwhile, was half what they were the week before. And for the second week in a row, every county in the region reported active cases in the single digits. Most significantly, two counties — Currituck and Camden — reported no active cases, the first time that's happened since early in the pandemic last year.
In yet another positive trend, the region’s positive COVID-19 test rate — the rate of COVID tests that come back positive — fell again for the fourth straight week, dipping by more than 2% to 2.37%.
ARHS did report two COVID-19 related deaths last week, one in Pasquotank County and one in Chowan County. Both were persons older than 65, the agency said.
New vaccinations against COVID remained steady, as ARHS and its partners administered another 782 first doses of vaccine and another 1,180 second doses of Moderna vaccine or single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. According to ARHS, 51.86% of the population in the eight-county region age 12 and older has now received at least one dose of vaccine and 49.81% are fully vaccinated.
To encourage more North Carolina residents to get the vaccine, Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Thursday that North Carolina will offer a $4 million Summer Cash and College Tuition lottery.
All state residents 12 and older who have been vaccinated with at least one dose are eligible for the lottery's four drawings that will be held every other Wednesday starting June 23 and ending Aug. 4. Those vaccinated after June 10 will be entered twice for each drawing, increasing their chance of winning. Entries will be drawn from state COVID-19 vaccination records.
Battle Betts, ARHS director, said his agency is hoping the lottery will spark a surge in vaccinations across the region.
"This is an exciting opportunity for our state and community and a great way to reward those already vaccinated and encourage those who have not received their vaccine yet," he said.
ARHS said it continues to take appointments for all three vaccines: Moderna, J&J and now Pfizer. Appointments are available through the agency’s eight local health departments.