Albemarle Regional Health Services and its health partners administered more than 1,800 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week, raising the percentage of adults in the eight-county region who’ve now received at least one dose to just over 50%.
ARHS and its partners also administered another 4,300 second doses of Moderna vaccine this week, meaning nearly 42% of adults in the region are now fully vaccinated.
The regional health agency and its partners managed to administer more vaccine this week than last week despite having to cancel four clinics scheduled to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended “pausing” the vaccine’s use after six people reported suffering blood clots after receiving it.
As of Friday, the Johnson & Johnson’s continued use remained in limbo while health officials conduct more studies about its effects. For its part, ARHS said it doesn’t plan to schedule any more J&J vaccine clinics “until we learn more information.”
The health agency is still accepting appointments for first doses of the Moderna vaccine at each of its health departments. Residents have to call the health department in their county to set up an appointment.
ARHS is hosting eight more clinics — one in each county it serves — offering second doses of the Moderna vaccine next week. The clinics are for those residents who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on or before Thursday, March 25.
Five second-dose clinics will be held on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Maple Park, 208 Airport Road, Maple; the Gates County Health Department, 29 Medical Center Drive, Gates; the Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie; the Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park, 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City; and the Perquimans Recreation Center, 310 S. Granby St., Hertford.
Three others will be held Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bertie High School, 715 U.S. Highway 13 North, Windsor; Camden Intermediate School, 123 Noblitt Road, Camden; and the American Legion, 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton.
Residents showing up for a second-dose clinic are reminded to bring their vaccine card with them.
ARHS didn’t report any additional deaths or facility outbreaks in the region from COVID-19 this week. However, it did report increases in both the number of active cases and the positivity rate for COVID-19 tests.
The number of active cases climbed from 65 a week ago to 117 on Friday. The positivity rate for COVID-19 tests, meanwhile, more than doubled, rising from 2.75% a week ago to 5.93%.
The number of new COVID-19 cases also rose this week compared to last week. According to ARHS data, the number of new cases reported last week was 89. This week, the number of new cases was 100.