The region's health department has postponed five scheduled COVID vaccine clinics set for Thursday, citing the possibility of icy roads following tonight's expected snowfall.
The clinics scheduled to administer first doses of the Moderna vaccine on Thursday in Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties have been rescheduled to Friday, Albemarle Regional Health Services said. ARHS held first-dose clinics in Elizabeth City, Edenton, Camden and Bertie County on Wednesday.
Friday's clinics will be held in the same locations as previously planned: Community Park in Maple at 208 Airport Road; the Gates County Health Department at 29 Medical Center Road, Gates; the Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater at 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie; College of The Albemarle at 1208 N. Road St., Elizabeth City; and at the Perquimans Perquimans County Recreation Center on Granby Street in Hertford.
All clinics will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The clinics also continue to be drive-through events and vaccinations will be administered first come, first serve.
ARHS said the priority groups to receive the first doses of the COVID vaccine continue to be health care workers and persons 65 and older. The agency asked only those persons attend the clinics.
ARHS also said it has set up a call center to notify the public of upcoming vaccine clinics. The call center's number is 1-833-640-SHOT (7468). ARHS said it plans to update the call center's message about the following week's clinics each Friday.