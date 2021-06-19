In a typical year the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce would present a number of awards to area businesses, nonprofits and individuals at its annual meeting.
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was anything but a typical year. For that reason, the Chamber decided to hand out just a single award at this year’s annual meeting, the organization’s 110th, Thursday night.
Rick Durren of Biggs Cadillac-Buick-GMC Truck presented the Chairman’s Award and he immediately gave away the winner in his opening remarks.
“When there is a pandemic, who do you call?” Durren asked.
The answer was Albemarle Regional Health Services, the eight-county region’s health department.
“Boy, did they come through,” Durren said when presenting the event’s lone award to ARHS Health Director Battle Betts.
Durren praised ARHS for its rapid and continuing response to the COVID-19 pandemic that hit the region in March 2020.
That response included extensive contract tracing, testing and finally an effective vaccination effort. Durren noted that vaccination effort has resulted in around 86,000 COVID shots administered with around 41,000 people in the eight-county ARHS region fully vaccinated.
In Pasquotank County, 10,925 first doses of vaccine and another 9,655 second doses had been administered as of Thursday. About a quarter of the county’s total population is now fully vaccinated.
“From the beginning, they took the ball and ran with it,” Durren said of ARHS. “The coordination was unbelievable. ARHS is truly an asset for northeastern North Carolina.”
Chamber of Commerce President Holly Staples said the Chairman’s Award has “historically” been given to a business that has achieved unparalleled excellence. The Chamber board of directors selects the winner of the Chairman’s Award.
“It is a special award that is bestowed in only the most unique circumstances and to an organization held in high regard,” Staples said.
Betts said ARHS was “humbled” to receive such a high honor from the Chamber. In remarks after the annual meeting, Betts said ARHS could not have survived the pandemic without the support of community partners in the eight-county region.
Betts said ARHS received cards, letters, emails and phone calls of support from people as well as meals and supplies from area businesses.
Betts recalled that during one of ARHS’ mass vaccination clinics on a cold January day that someone from Swimme and Son Building Contractors in Elizabeth City came through the clinic.
“The wind chill was unbearable and supplies kept blowing away in the frigid temperatures,” Betts said.
Three days later, Swimme and Son placed model sunrooms at the vaccination site that Betts said kept ARHS staff warmer and safer.
“There are countless examples of our fellow Chamber members providing support during the pandemic response,” Betts said. “Countless restaurants and businesses reached out even when their own business future was uncertain. The ARHS family is blessed to be surrounded by selfless partners that always rise to the challenge when someone is in need.”
The Chamber’s annual meeting is usually held in January but it was postponed because of the pandemic. Staples said there were moments when she didn’t think the meeting would happen this year.
“I can’t tell you how happy I am to be here,” Staples said. “It is so heart-warming and I am so thrilled that we are able to do this. There were moments that I didn’t think this day would come.”
Representatives of three local businesses and another from ARHS told Chamber members about their experiences of dealing with the pandemic.
Taylor Harrell of Southern Bank said COVID has changed the way people bank. Many banks were closed to walk-in clients during the height of the pandemic, offering only online or drive-thru services.
“Customers have moved to mobile banking, online banking,” he said. “I don’t know if all of our customers will come back into the lobby or not.”
Harrell also discussed the impact that the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program had locally. PPP loans provided a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll and to maintain their operations. The loans are forgiven if businesses meet those requirements.
On average, Harrell said Mount Olive-based Southern does 6,000 loans a year but the bank did 2,000 in loans just in the 12 days after the PPP application process began.
“People thought the money was going to run out quickly,” Harrell said.
Over $20 billion in PPP dollars was given to businesses in the state and Harrell said around $10 million in loans was distributed in Elizabeth City
“That was funneled right into the economy right here in Elizabeth City,” Harrell said.
Harrell said the PPP program helped businesses big and small. The average PPP loan in the first round of the program was around $101,000 while second round loans averaged around $44,000.
“In round two they used a different calculation to let small businesses apply, farmers as well,” Harrell said. “It really helped a lot of small business owners get through a really difficult time.”
Ghost Harbor Brewing expanded during the pandemic and owner Thomas Reese said a Facebook page created by USA Foods restaurant consultant Meredith Lewis help the brewery and other food and drink outlets survive the pandemic.
“She had the brilliant idea of starting an Elizabeth City Restaurant Updates page,” Reese said. “It was a Facebook page that restaurants could post what they had going on. For us, it was ‘this is what we have in cans.’ Over 10,000 people would see our posts.”
Nicole Hyatt and Mel Lescota opened 2 Souls Wine Bar downtown during the pandemic and said they couldn’t have opened without the support of other business owners and Chamber members.
“We decided to open a wine bar when bars were closed (because of COVID),” Lescota said. “We picked the brains of so many different people that helped us navigate through this. We would not be here where we are without the people here in this community.”
Amy Underhill with ARHS also gave Chamber members a presentation on the agency’s response to the pandemic.