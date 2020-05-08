The number of COVID-19 cases in Albemarle Regional Health Services' eight-county region jumped over 200 on Friday, largely as a result of an increase of 36 cases in Pasquotank County.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' website showed 222 cases in the eight-county region.
Besides Pasquotank, which now has reported 75 COVID-19 cases, Chowan, Bertie and Currituck also reported additional positive cases of the virus on Friday.
The increase in cases in Pasquotank apparently is the result of an outbreak of 33 cases at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation, an Elizabeth City nursing home. ARHS reported the outbreak as well as one death at the nursing home on Thursday.
Chowan's case count grew by one to eight, Currituck's to nine and Bertie's to 58.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 13,868, an increase of more than 450. The state's number of COVID-19 deaths, meanwhile, rose to 527, an increase 20 from Thursday.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 fell by 10 patients to 515 while the number of completed tests for the virus rose to 178,613, an increase of more than 7,000.