Albemarle Regional Health Services reported 10 more deaths from COVID-19 this week for the second consecutive week, raising the virus’s death toll in the eight-county health district to 330.
The four COVID-related deaths in Pasquotank County, three in Perquimans County, two in Bertie County and one in Currituck County came as other COVID data were trending in a more positive direction.
The deaths also came as ARHS began administering booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine to persons 65 and older and younger people who either have compromised immune systems or work in frontline jobs that put them at greater risk of contracting COVID.
ARHS said it administered more than 1,200 booster shots this week, the overwhelming majority — 974 — to residents of Pasquotank and Currituck counties where the health agency held separate mass clinics on Wednesday and Thursday. ARHS said it will continue to administer the booster doses at its eight health departments across the region.
ARHS also began offering the flu vaccine at the eight regional health departments this week. ARHS said state-supplied flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 who are eligible for the Vaccine for Children program, Medicaid and uninsured pregnant women, and health department clients enrolled in the Be Smart Family Planning program.
ARHS said the cost of the flu shot to others this year is $40, $75 for the high dose flu shot administered to adults 65 and older. ARHS said it bills private insurers and other payor sources for the flu shots.
New COVID-19 cases in the region increased this week by 428, which is 112 fewer new cases than were reported last week. Active cases, meanwhile, fell again for the fifth straight week. As of Thursday, ARHS reported 392 active COVID cases in the region, 112 fewer than last week.
Pasquotank reported the largest jump in new COVID cases (169), followed by Currituck (94), Bertie (44), Gates (36) and Camden (35).
Pasquotank was the lone county in the region to report an increase in active cases (26). Every other county reported decreases, with Chowan (43 fewer), Currituck (31 fewer), Bertie (25 fewer) and Perquimans (21 fewer) reporting the largest declines.
The overwhelming majority of those getting sick — 91.45% since May 1 — continued to be those who aren’t fully vaccinated, ARHS said.
New COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region again declined this week. According to the Centers of Disease Control’s COVID data tracker, 16 new hospitalizations for COVID were reported at area hospitals over a seven-day period ending Wednesday. That compares to 25 new hospital admissions reported over a seven-day period last week.
Unlike last week, when four of the 10 persons who died from COVID were younger than 50, only one — one of the Bertie residents — was in the 25-49 age group this week. The other Bertie death was someone over 65.
The Currituck resident who died was also over 65, as were two of the Pasquotank residents and one of the Perquimans residents. The other four deaths — two each in Pasquotank and Perquimans — were persons between the ages of 50 and 64, ARHS said.
None of those who died were residents of nursing homes or assisted living centers, ARHS said. Meanwhile, COVID cases among residents and staff at congregate living centers in the region rose to 75, up eight from last week. Three staff members at Bertie-Martin Regional Jail have also tested positive for the virus. ARHS also said a COVID outbreak at the Citadel of Elizabeth City has been resolved.
ARHS data continue to show the region’s youngest residents making up a quarter of all COVID infections in the region since July 1. However, the share of residents 17 and younger who’ve contracted COVID grew by only .3 from last week. Persons ages 25-49 continue to account for the largest share of COVID infections over the past four months: 37.60%.
Children and young teens also continue to have the second-largest share of active COVID cases in the region. According to ARHS, persons younger than 17 accounted for 16.45% of active cases this week. While down by more than 9% from last week, only residents ages 25-49 accounted for a larger share of active cases.
Persons younger than 49 also continued to make up the smallest percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated: 28%.
The total number of those getting a first dose of the vaccine this week in the region was down significantly from last week. As of Thursday, 679 first doses had been administered in the eight counties. That’s down from 908 first doses administered last week.
Fewer second doses were also administered. As of Thursday, 943 second shots had been administered, down from 1,071 last week.
The number of those ages 12 and older in the health district who’ve received a first dose of vaccine is now 82,112 (nearly 61% of the population), while nearly 82,000 (60.6%) are now fully vaccinated with two doses.