Albemarle Regional Health Services reported 14 additional deaths in the region from COVID-19 on Thursday, including nine at an Elizabeth City nursing home and three at a Hertford County assisted living center.
ARHS reported the COVID-related deaths as it also announced that it’s now administered more than 230 doses of vaccine against the coronavirus in its eight-county region.
The regional health department also released data Thursday showing that total COVID cases in the region have now surpassed 7,000, and that 1,269 of those cases are considered active. That’s an increase of nearly 700 total cases and jump of nearly 400 active cases since a week ago.
An ARHS spokeswoman said earlier in the week the agency is seeing its highest number of new cases since the pandemic began. Amy Underhill said the agency attributed the increase to the Thanksgiving holiday, which likely included a number of large gatherings. She said the agency hasn’t seen yet whether there will be a similar spike in cases from Christmas gatherings.
ARHS said the nine COVID deaths in Pasquotank County were reported at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation, where there is an ongoing outbreak of the respiratory disease. Six of the deaths were persons 65 and older while three were persons ages 50 to 64, the agency said.
According to ARHS data, the COVID outbreak at ECHR — the third since the pandemic began — now totals 113 COVID cases, 72 involving residents and 41 involving staff members. In addition, 15 residents have now died in the latest outbreak. In the first outbreak, which was resolved this summer, 121 cases and 14 deaths were reported. In the second, which also was resolved, 41 total cases and four deaths were reported.
ARHS said three of the COVID deaths in Hertford County were associated with an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at Ahoskie Assisted Living Center. Nineteen total cases have been reported in the current outbreak at the facility. The two other deaths in Hertford County were not connected to an ongoing facility outbreak, ARHS said. All five of the Hertford residents who died were over age 65.
The deaths AHRS reported Thursday — the first since it reported eight deaths a week ago — raise the death toll from COVID in Pasquotank to 52 and to 50 in Hertford County. The death toll from the coronavirus in ARHS’ eight counties has now climbed to 188.
On the vaccine front, ARHS said it had distributed 234 doses since receiving its first allocation of 2,500 doses last week.
Underhill said ARHS is receiving weekly allocations of vaccine, however the supply is limited. After the current week’s distribution, the agency will have received 7,750 doses, she said. ARHS has not yet received its allocation for next week, she said.
ARHS said Thursday that in the current Phase 1a of the state’s vaccine’s distribution program, front-line healthcare workers and long-term care staff and residents are the targeted recipients.
So far, ARHS has registered more than 4,500 healthcare workers and first responders to receive the COVID vaccine, Underhill said. While the agency hasn’t vaccinated all of those registered, it is “working through each agency to schedule vaccine clinics,” she said.
Underhill said ARHS is aware that some individuals registered to receive the vaccine have declined to get it but she did not have figures.
Right now, only ARHS and hospitals in the region are administering the vaccine. More providers will “boarded into the system by the state” as the vaccine supply increases, she said.
ARHS said it plans to move into Phase 1b of vaccine distribution next week as dose allotments increase. In Phase 1b, adults age 75 or older, regardless of their medical condition, and frontline workers deemed “essential” will be the vaccination target groups.
Vaccination of persons 75 and older is a change in priority for the state announced by Gov. Roy Cooper and N.C. Secretary of Health and Human Services Mandy Cohen on Wednesday.
Underhill said ARHS “welcomes the change in vaccination guidance and groups.”
“At this time, we are still working through the 1a frontline healthcare workers and first responders, along with long-term care facilities not covered by the federal pharmacy contract,” she said. “Individuals 75 and older are now in the 1b category and the state has advised we aim for the beginning of January for this group, once we have been able to reach those in the 1a group who want the vaccine.”
Asked if ARHS foresees any problems or issues administering vaccines — the rollout of vaccinations has come under fire for being too slow in some areas of the U.S. because of a shortage of health staff — Underhill indicated the agency expects to have the staffing it needs.
“As more vaccine becomes available, additional providers will be brought in to assist with reach and vaccination efforts,” she said. “In addition, ARHS has excellent partners in (Pasquotank-Camden) EMS, COA (College of The Albemarle) and ECSU (Elizabeth City State University), all of which will be assisting with the local public health effort as we expand clinics.”