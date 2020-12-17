Albemarle Regional Health Services reported two more COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, one in Chowan County and one in Currituck County.
Both persons were over 65 and died of complications from the respiratory disease, ARHS said.
The Currituck resident's death was connected to an ongoing COVID outbreak at Currituck Health and Rehabilitation, a Barco-based nursing home, ARHS said. The death was the third from COVID at the facility and 10th in Currituck County.
The Chowan resident's death was not connected to a facility outbreak of COVID, ARHS said. It was the 22nd related to the virus reported in Chowan.
The deaths increased the death toll from COVID in ARHS' eight-county region to 165.
The number of COVID cases in the region, meanwhile, surpassed 5,870 on Thursday, an increase of more than 70 cases from Wednesday. Of that number, 671 were considered active, a decrease of more than 35 from Wednesday.
Currituck was the only county with active cases in the triple digits: 158. Hertford County was next with 90, followed by Chowan with 88, and Pasquotank and Gates with 82 each.
Statewide, total COVID cases rose to 457,660, an increase of 5,786 from Wednesday. COVID deaths rose above 6,000 and the number of people hospitalized with the disease remained above 2,800.