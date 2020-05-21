The region’s health department is reporting two more COVID-19 deaths in the eight-county region, including a seventh death at an Elizabeth City nursing home and the first virus-related death in Gates County.
Albemarle Regional Health Services also announced Thursday that its multi-county public transportation service will restart on Tuesday in response to Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision to lift more COVID-19 restrictions on Friday.
ARHS said both deaths reported Thursday were persons over age 65 who succumbed to complications from the highly contagious respiratory disease. The COVID-19 deaths raise the total in the eight-county region to 15.
“Again we are extremely saddened by the loss of these community members,” ARHS Director Battle Betts said in a press release. “Our heart goes out to the family and friends of these individuals. This virus continues to take a toll on our community and its residents.”
An ARHS spokeswoman confirmed the Pasquotank County death — the county’s eighth — was a resident at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation, where 57 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Thirty-eight of the cases involve residents; 19 involve staff members. All seven deaths at the facility have been residents.
ARHS said it continues to work with the nursing home on its COVID-19 outbreak. The health department is also working with Bertie Correctional Institution where six staff members and 10 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and Rivers Correctional Institution in Winton where 22 staff members and 20 inmates have tested positive.
The health department said it’s also now working with Ahoskie House, an assisted living facility in Hertford County, where three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The N.C. Department of Health & Human Services considers an outbreak at congregate housing facilities like prisons and nursing homes to be two or more cases.
ARHS has previously reported that outbreaks at Pasquotank Correctional Institution and Three Rivers Rehabilitation Center in Bertie County are considered resolved. DHHS considers an outbreak to be over when there is no evidence of continued transmission at a facility.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the eight-county region, meanwhile, rose on Thursday to 317, as Pasquotank, Bertie and Perquimans reported additional cases.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 20,910, an increase of 788 from Wednesday. The number of statewide COVID-19 deaths rose to 716, an increase of 14. The number of persons hospitalized with COVID-19 rose by 24 to 578. The number of completed COVID-19 cases rose to 290,645, an increase of more than 13,000 from Wednesday.
DHHS also reported this week that the number of COVID-19 patients who’ve recovered from the virus reached 11,637. That apparently includes 221 COVID-19 patients in ARHS’ eight-county region.
According to ARHS, all 11 of Currituck’s cases are now considered to have recovered and two of Camden’s three cases have recovered. Elsewhere, 58 of Pasquotank’s 93 cases have recovered; 10 of Gates’ 14 cases have recovered; 42 of Hertford’s 60 cases have recovered; and 75 of Bertie’s 99 cases have recovered. In addition, 11 of Chowan’s 14 cases have recovered and 12 of Perquimans’ 23 cases have recovered.
As a region, 70 percent of the positive cases involve persons who’ve recovered from the disease.
ARHS also said Thursday that its InterCounty Public Transportation service will begin accepting reservations for persons needing transportation to medical appointments and places of employment. However, no trips will be made to locations with a known COVID-19 outbreak.
ICPTA suspended most of its services in mid-March in response to the coronavirus outbreak. At the time, the public transportation service was only transporting clients to “critical” medical appointments in Pasquotank, Chowan, Perquimans, Camden and Currituck counties.
When it begins transporting more clients again on Tuesday, ICPTA will ask them a series of screening questions before they’re allowed to board a vehicle. Clients also must wear a mask and follow social distancing rules in the vehicle.
Persons wishing to make a reservation may call ICPTA at 252-338-4480.