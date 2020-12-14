Albemarle Regional Health Services reported three more COVID-19 deaths in the eight-county region on Monday, as U.S. deaths from the respiratory disease surpassed the grim milestone of 300,000.
ARHS said two of the deaths were reported in Bertie County, one at Three Rivers Health and Rehabilitation, a Windsor-based nursing home. The other death was reported in Currituck County, ARHS said.
The Bertie resident who died at Three Rivers was between the ages of 50 and 64 and died of complications from the respiratory disease. The other Bertie resident and the Currituck resident also died of complications from the disease but were over 65, ARHS said.
Twenty-eight Bertie residents have now died of COVID-related complications, while seven Currituck residents have. Total COVID-related deaths in ARHS’ eight counties now number 152.
Total COVID cases in the region neared 5,700 on Monday, an increase of more than 220 since Friday. Of that number, 729 were considered active, an increase of more than 120 since Friday. Accounting for more than 60% of the active cases were Pasquotank, with 154; Currituck, with 150; and Bertie. with 138. No other county had more than 70 active cases.
Statewide, the number of COVID deaths rose to 5,855 on Monday while the number of virus cases rose to 441,365, including 4,770 new cases on Monday. The number of those hospitalized with the virus on Monday was 2,553.
The number of those in the eight-county region who’ve now recovered after contracting COVID rose to 4,795 on Monday, an increase of 101 since Friday and 84% percent of all cases. Statewide, the number of those who’ve recovered from COVID rose to 365,273 on Monday — 82% of total cases.
ARHS also released an update on Friday of COVID outbreaks at congregate facilities in the region. An outbreak is considered two or more cases and congregate facilities are considered nursing homes, assisted living facilities or prisons.
According to ARHS data, there are currently nine COVID outbreaks involving 460 resident and staff virus cases at congregate facilities in the eight-county region. Three Rivers, where ARHS reported a sixth death on Monday, had 34 resident and 19 staff cases on Friday, according to ARHS data.
The outbreak at Brookdale Assisted Living, where six resident and two staff cases had been reported as of last Wednesday, has now been resolved, ARHS said on Friday. An outbreak is considered resolved when there is no more transmission of the disease detected.
Among other Elizabeth City-based congregate facilities, ARHS also reported an outbreak of COVID at Citadel of Elizabeth City on Friday. ARHS said 10 staff and two residents have tested positive for the virus at the Citadel.
ARHS also reported a third outbreak of COVID-19 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation on Friday. Two previous outbreaks at ECHR involving 98 staff and resident cases and 18 resident deaths were resolved. In the latest outbreak, two ECHR staff tested positive for the virus. No resident cases have been reported, ARHS data show.