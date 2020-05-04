Albemarle Regional Health Services said Monday it's been notified of a second COVID-related death in Perquimans County.
The regional health department said in a press release the person was over age 65 and died from complications associated with the virus. ARHS said it would not release further details about the person.
“We are extremely saddened to share this announcement and we extend our condolences to the individual’s loved ones," ARHS Director R. Battle Betts Jr. said in the release. "Our thoughts are with those suffering from this virus."
The death is the sixth in the eight-county health district served by ARHS.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the eight-county region increased to 165 on Monday, as Bertie County and Hertford County reported new cases.
Bertie is now reporting 48 cases, including 10 cases at Bertie Correctional Institution and three at Three Rivers Health & Rehabilitation, a nursing home. Only 15 of those cases are still active. Bertie has reported two COVID-19 deaths.
Hertford is reporting 44 cases, including 27 cases at Rivers Correctional Institution, a private prison housing federal inmates. Only 20 of those cases are still active. Hertford has reported one COVID-19 death.
Pasquotank County, whose case count did not increase from Sunday, is now reporting 37 cases, only four of which are active. Pasquotank has reported one COVID-19 death.
Nineteen of the cases in Pasquotank are prison inmates incarcerated at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. All 19 have recovered. Two others are cases reported on Saturday at Elizabeth City Heath and Rehabilitation, a long-term care facility. Only one of those cases is currently active.
Only 42 percent of cases in ARHS' eight-county region remain active.
The 165 cases in ARHS' eight-county district don't include 18 lab-confirmed cases in Dare County, which has its own health department. The county's health agency reported another two positive tests for the virus on Friday.
The agency said both new cases are family members of an individual whose positive test was reported on April 30. It said the persons contracted the virus through direct contact, not by community spread.
Dare County began a phased-in reopening of the county to 25,000 non-resident property owners on Monday. The phased-in reopening will continue on Wednesday and Friday.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 11,848, an increase of more than 200 from Sunday. The number of deaths rose from 422 to 439.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina rose to 498, an increase of 23 since Sunday. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services also reported that another 2,604 COVID-19 tests have been completed, raising the statewide total to 146,439.