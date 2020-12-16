Albemarle Regional Health Services reported four more COVID-19-related deaths in the region on Wednesday, raising this week's death toll from the respiratory disease to 14 and 163 overall since the pandemic began.
ARHS said one death was reported at Currituck Health and Rehabilitation, a Barco-based nursing home. On Friday, ARHS data showed 57 residents and 25 staff members had contracted the virus that causes COVID.
ARHS said the Currituck Health and Rehabilitation resident was over 65 and died of complications from COVID. It's the second death reported at the nursing home and the ninth virus-related death in Currituck County.
ARHS also reported another COVID-related death at Accordius Health and Rehabilitation, a Gatesville-based nursing home. The person was between the ages of 50 and 64 and also died of complications from the virus, ARHS said.
On Friday, the health agency reported the ongoing COVID outbreak at Accordius included 48 resident and 18 staff cases. The death reported Wednesday was the sixth at the nursing home and 12th in Gates County.
ARHS also reported a death Wednesday at Three Rivers Health and Rehabilitation, a Windsor-based nursing home. That person also was over 65 and died of complications from the virus.
On Friday, the agency's data showed 34 resident and 19 staff cases at the Bertie County nursing home. Wednesday's death was the sixth at Three Rivers and 30th in Bertie.
ARHS also reported a virus death in Hertford County on Wednesday. The person was over 65 and also died of complications from the virus. Their death — the 45th in Hertford County — was not connected to an ongoing facility outbreak, ARHS said.
The four deaths reported Wednesday follow seven COVID-related deaths in the region on Tuesday and three on Monday.
Total COVID-19 cases in ARHS' eight-county region neared 5,800 on Wednesday. Of that number, 714 were considered active. Pasqutoank, with 168 active cases, and Currituck, with 150, were the only counties in the region with more than 100. Chowan County, with 83 active cases, had the third-highest number.
Statewide, 451,874 cases of COVID-19 have now been reported, including more than 5,200 new cases on Wednesday. COVID-related deaths statewide increased to 5,979 on Wednesday while the state saw a record-high of 2,811 people hospitalized with the respiratory disease.