Albemarle Regional Health Services is reporting a fifth death related to COVID-19 at a Hertford County assisted living facility and the 30th virus-related death overall in its eight-county health district.
ARHS said the Ahoskie House resident whose death it reported Thursday was between the ages of 50 and 64. The assisted living facility in Ahoskie has reported 71 cases of COVID-19, including 50 among residents and 21 among staff members.
The eight-county region's COVID-19 case count grew to 540 on Thursday, as Pasquotank, Hertford, Camden and Currituck counties reported new cases.
Pasquotank's COVID-19 cases grew to 152, only 31 of which are active. Hertford's grew to 153, 16 of are active. Currituck's grew to 19, two of which are active. And Camden's grew to nine, five of which are active. Across the eight counties, only 70 cases — about 13 percent — remained active as of Thursday.
The Ahoskie House resident was the 30th person in the eight-county region to die from COVID-19. Seven deaths have now been reported in Hertford County, 15 deaths have been reported in Pasquotank, four in Bertie, two in Gates County and two in Perquimans County.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases grew to 48,188 on Thursday, an increase of 1,333 from Wednesday. The number of deaths grew to 1,175.
The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 grew by 11 to 857, while the number of completed tests for the new coronavirus grew to 693,678, an increase of 21,720 from Wednesday.
Local testing for the new coronavirus increased this week as ARHS began offering appointment-only tests at each of its eight departments. Numbers on how many tests were completed at ARHS centers as of Thursday weren't available.
A local nonprofit, meanwhile, expects to complete as many as 300 tests during a COVID-19 Testing Day event in Elizabeth City on Saturday.
Gateway Community Health Center plans to host the drive-up testing event at 201 E. Ehringhaus Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The focus of Gateway's COVID-19 Testing Day are persons without health insurance, but persons with private insurance or Medicaid or Medicare will also be welcome, said Remonda Stokley, a community health worker for Gateway.
While pre-registration is encouraged, it's not required to receive a test, she said.
"It would be very helpful for a smoother process. But they won't be turned away" without pre-registering, Stokley said.
Stokley said the testing site will be set up in Gateway's parking lot. Those seeking testing will drive up, fill out required paperwork, and be administered a test by Gateway staff. Test results should be ready within two to three days, she said.
Gateway is hoping for a good turnout, Stokley said.
"We want people to really come out and get tested," she said. "A lot of people are walking around with no symptoms (of COVID-19) but that doesn't mean they can't be positive for the disease. It's best to come and get tested so we can all get back to the regular lives we had before March 2020."
To make an appointment for a COVID-19 test at the Gateway event, call Stokley at 252-333-1047.
Headquartered at 501 Main St., Gatesville, Gateway Community Health Center is a private, nonprofit federally qualified health center. It provides a number of health services, including primary care, to traditionally underserved persons at three locations in the region: Gatesville, Tyner and Elizabeth City. Clients are charged fees on a sliding scale according to their income.