While new COVID-19 cases plummeted across the region for the third straight week, Albemarle Regional Health Services did report six deaths in its eight-county health district this week, three of them in Chowan County.
Two other Hertford County residents and one Bertie County resident also died this week from COVID-related illness, ARHS reported Friday. All six persons were over 65 and one was a resident of Chowan River Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Edenton, ARHS data show.
ARHS also released updated COVID-19 vaccination guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday for persons who are either moderately or severely immunocompromised.
Because those people "do not always build the same level of immunity" to COVID, the CDC is now recommending those 12 and older who received the Pfizer vaccine and those 18 and older who received the Moderna vaccine to receive three initial doses plus a booster dose three months after their third dose, ARHS said.
For the immunocompromised over 18 who received one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the CDC now recommends they receive a total of three doses, ARHS said.
According to CDC data, just over 300 new lab-confirmed cases were reported in the eight-county public health district. That's more than 275 fewer than last week.
Pasquotank County again was the only county to surpass 100 new cases with 135, but that was roughly 60 fewer than last week. Three counties — Camden, Chowan and Gates — reported fewer than 10 cases each, the CDC data show.
Chowan, meanwhile, on Saturday became the only county in the state to slip into the orange zone denoting "substantial" transmission of the virus. All other 99 counties continue to be in the red zone denoting "high" transmission.
Chowan fell into the lower category for transmission of the virus based on its seven-day positivity rate — the number of positive COVID tests that come back positive — of 6% as of Tuesday and low case rate, which is numbers of cases per 100,000 people. A county is considered to have a high transmission rate if its positivity rate over seven days is 10% or higher, or its case rate is 100 or more.
With a case rate of 101.36 and a positivity rate of 5.1%, Hertford County came close to falling into the lower transmission zone. Gates County did as well; its positivity rate was only 12%.
Pasquotank and Perquimans both had lower seven-day positivity rates this week, 6.81% and 14%, respectively. However, both had case rates well above 100: Pasquotank's was 338.99 and Perquimans' was 259.97.
Among other counties in the region, Bertie had a case rate of 179.45 and positivity rate of 14.7% and Currituck's case rate was 187.30 and positivity rate was 20%. While Camden had a low case rate, its seven-day positivity rate as of Tuesday was 25%.
New hospitalizations for COVID again fell dramatically this week. According to CDC data, 15 new patients were admitted to hospitals in the region during a seven-day period that ended Wednesday. That's 16 fewer than were admitted during the previous seven-day period. The majority (11) were admitted to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City. As of Saturday, however, only 9 COVID patients — 11% of in-patient beds — were still at SAMC.
However, the number of COVID cases at nursing homes, assisted living centers and detention facilities rose slightly. According to ARHS data, staff and resident cases increased to 715, which 16 more than last week. Two new outbreaks — seven cases at Hertford Manor and seven cases at Albemarle Landing — were reported, while ARHS said outbreaks at both Ahoskie Assisted Living and The Citadel have been resolved.
New cases also continued to fall at school districts across the region. The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools reported only four positive cases this week. That's down from seven last week. The Camden County Schools reported no new positive cases and no students in quarantine after reporting 8 positive cases last week. The Perquimans County Schools reported two student cases and one staff case.
Based on those falling case numbers, both the Edenton-Chowan and Perquimans County Schools this week joined the Currituck and Camden schools by lifting their mask mandates, switching to optional mask-wearing in school facilities starting Monday. The ECPPS district is scheduled to discuss its masking policy on Monday.
The numbers of those getting either first, second or booster doses of vaccine increased this week. CDC data show another 471 people received a first dose of vaccine in the eight counties, raising the total to 112,436. Another 473 people, meanwhile, received a second dose and became fully vaccinated, raising that figure to 84,745.
Camden (64%) and Currituck (61.3%) continued to be the only area counties with more than 60% of their population 5 and older now fully vaccinated. Perquimans (49.6%) and Hertford (49.5%) are the only two under the 50% mark.
Another 494 people age 12 and older in the eight counties got a booster dose last week, raising that total to 22,937.
Booster rates across the region continue to be low. Only Gates (32.2%), Hertford (31.2%), Chowan (30.7%) and Perquimans (30.9%) have booster rates above 30%. Camden (19.9%) continues to have the lowest rate.