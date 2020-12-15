In the region’s deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic thus far, Albemarle Regional Health Services reported seven more virus-related deaths on Tuesday.
Two of the deaths were reported in Chowan County, the regional health department said. The other five were reported in Bertie, Camden, Currituck, Hertford and Pasquotank counties, ARHS said.
The Bertie and Currituck residents were between the ages of 50 and 64; the others who died were over 65.
None of the deaths were connected to an ongoing facility outbreak of COVID, ARHS said.
“It is with deep sympathy that we make this announcement and we extend our condolences to each of these individuals’ family and friends,” ARHS Director R. Battle Betts Jr. said in a press release. “With increases in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths across the region and state, it is imperative for our community to continue to practice the 3 W’s when you leave home: wear a cloth face covering, wait six feet apart, and wash your hands.
“We have to stay vigilant and protect our loved ones until there is widespread vaccine in our communities,” Battle said.
It is not clear when that will happen.
According to The Associated Press, Gov. Roy Cooper said the state started vaccinating workers at three hospitals on Monday, eight hospitals on Tuesday and has distribution set for 42 hospitals on Thursday. More rural hospital workers can expect to be vaccinated in the coming week or two.
Nearly 85,000 doses are being shipped this week. The state does not yet know how many more are on the way next week.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the region surpassed 5,700 on Tuesday. Of that number, 748 cases were considered active, an increase of nearly 20 from Monday. Three counties — Pasquotank, with 171 cases; Currituck, with 146; and Bertie, with 133 — continued to account for the bulk of the region’s active cases. No other county had more than 74.
Statewide, 5,236 new COVID cases were reported Tuesday, increasing the total case count in North Carolina to 446,601. The state death toll from COVID rose to 5,881.
In the region, 158 people have now died of complications from COVID-19, ARHS data show. Only five of ARHS’ eight counties — Hertford with 43, Pasquotank with 37, Bertie with 29, Chowan with 21, and Gates with 11 — have reported double-digit deaths from the respiratory disease.