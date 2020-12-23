Albemarle Regional Health Services reported eight more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, including seven nursing home residents and what would be the youngest person in the region to die of complications from the respiratory disease.
Five of the deaths were connected to an ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation, while one was related to an ongoing outbreak at The Citadel Elizabeth City, ARHS said.
The death at ECHR was the sixth connected to what is a third outbreak of COVID at the nursing home. A combined 18 residents died in the previous two outbreaks. The death at The Citadel was the first connected to COVID.
Five of the six persons who died at the nursing homes were over 65; one was between the ages of 50 and 64, ARHS said. The deaths increase the death toll from COVID in Pasquotank to 43.
ARHS also reported the death of another person over 65 at Currituck Health and Rehabilitation on Wednesday. The person's death was the third reported at the Barco nursing home and the 11th related to COVID in Currituck County.
ARHS said it also had been notified of the death of a Perquimans County resident who was between the ages of 25 and 49. The death was not connected to an ongoing facility outbreak, ARHS said.
A spokeswoman for the health agency confirmed the Perquimans resident was the first COVID-related fatality in the region involving someone in the 25-49 age group. All previous COVID deaths — now totaling 174 in the region — have mostly involved persons over 65 and a few people between the ages of 50-64. The spokeswoman did not further specify the person's age, citing their family's privacy. The death was the fifth reported in Perquimans.
ARHS also announced Wednesday that as it begins administering COVID-19 vaccinations to health care workers, nursing home residents and others, it plans to update the public about COVID-related deaths only in its Friday press releases.