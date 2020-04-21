Pasquotank County has recorded its first COVID-19-related death, the district's health department is reporting.
The 65-year-old person died from health complications after contracting the highly contagious virus, according to a press release from Albemarle Regional Health Services.
An ARHS spokeswoman declined Tuesday to say when the person died, citing the agency's desire to protect the privacy of the COVID-19 patient's family. ARHS' press release announcing the person's death is dated Monday but wasn't received by The Daily Advance until Tuesday morning.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' website Tuesday morning indicates one COVID-related death in Pasquotank. The website was not reporting any deaths in the county Monday morning.
ARHS Director Battle Betts Jr. offered the patient's family the agency's condolences.
“It is with deep regret that we make this announcement and we extend our deepest condolences to the individual’s family and friends,” he said in the press release.
Betts emphasized the importance of area residents continuing to follow measures like handwashing, sanitation and social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday climbed to 6,951, an increase of 187, according to the NC DHHS website. The state's number of COVID-19 deaths rose to 213, an increase of 34 from Monday.
Four-hundred twenty-seven people are being treated in a hospital for COVID-19, while the number of tests performed to detect the virus rose to 83,331.
The number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pasquotank remained at 32. Prior to ARHS' announcement of one patient's death, the agency said 18 cases were considered active for the disease and 14 were patients considered to have recovered from it. In addition, 19 patients were prison inmates at Pasquotank Correctional Institution.
All other county totals for COVID-19 remained the same as Monday, except for Hertford County, where an additional case was reported. Hertford now has 10 lab-confirmed cases, according to NC DHHS.