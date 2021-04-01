For the first time in months, Albemarle Regional Health Services is reporting no COVID-19 related deaths or facility outbreaks of the disease in the eight-county region.
ARHS released its weekly update on COVID-19 cases, vaccine distribution and facility outbreaks on Thursday, a day early because of the Easter holiday on Friday. The update shows 35% of the adult population in the region is now fully vaccinated against COVID and more than 47% have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
But most significantly, the update also shows no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the eight-county region over the past week, and that three remaining facility outbreaks of COVID-19 — at Bertie Correctional Institution, Heritage Care of Elizabeth City assisted living facility, and Three Rivers Health & Rehabilitation Center in Windsor — have been resolved.
“We have reached another milestone in this pandemic,” ARHS Director Battle Betts commented in the update. “ARHS is happy to announce that we have no active outbreaks and we are not reporting any deaths related to COVID-19 for this week.”
The region’s death toll from COVID-19 remained unchanged at 255.
Betts described the developments as “just one more positive step” for the region “as move forward from this pandemic.” But he reminded residents that “we are not quite at the finish line yet,” and urged them to continue to wear face coverings, social distance and wash their hands regularly.
Betts also urged residents who haven’t yet gotten the COVID-19 vaccine to call their county’s health department and set up an appointment to get their first dose. For the second week in a row, ARHS said it won’t be hosting any mass first-dose vaccine clinics next week.
It will, however, host mass drive-through clinics in each ARHS county for those residents needing their second dose of vaccine.
Three will be held Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Maple Park, 208 Airport Road, Maple; the Gates Gates County Health Department, 29 Medical Center Drive, Gates; and the Hertford Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie. A fourth second-dose clinic will be held at the Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park, 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Second-dose clinics are open to residents who received their first dose on or before Thursday, March 11, ARHS said.
ARHS will host four more second-dose clinics on Wednesday, each from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The sites include Bertie High School, 715 U.S. Highway 13 North, Windsor; Camden Intermediate School, 123 Noblitt Road, Camden; the American Legion, 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton; and the Perquimans Recreation Center, 310 S. Granby St., Hertford.
Elizabeth City State University will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the K.E. White Center. However, they’re only for ECSU students, staff and faculty members. The university said it plans to hold vaccine clinics for the community at a later date. Students and others eligible to attend one of next week’s clinics can register by calling 877-505-6723, option 7.
ARHS released data Thursday showing it administered 311 more first doses of vaccine this week, while its partners administered 3,111. Combined, nearly 56,000 first doses of vaccine have been administered in the eight-county region.
Data also show ARHS administered second vaccine doses to another 1,511 residents this week, while its partners administered another 3,211 second doses. Combined, 44,602 residents are now fully vaccinated.
Pasquotank and Currituck counties continue to be number one and two, respectively, in the number of residents vaccinated. More than 8,250 Pasqutoank residents are now fully vaccinated while more than 10,300 have received at least one shot. More than 6,390 Currituck residents are fully vaccinated while more than 7,850 have received at least one shot.
Bertie County is third in the number of both those fully vaccinated — 4,569 — and who’ve received one dose — 5,192. Hertford County is fourth with 4,048 fully vaccinated and 4,560 getting one dose; Chowan County fifth with 3,723 fully vaccinated and 4,433 getting one dose; and Perquimans County sixth with 3,228 fully vaccinated and 4,131 receiving one dose.
Gates County has 2,619 residents fully vaccinated and 2,832 who’ve received one dose, while Camden County has 2,462 fully vaccinated and 3,018 who’ve received one dose.
ARHS reported Thursday that total COVID-19 cases in the region have now risen above 12,000, an increase of only 41 since last week. Only 63 of the cases were active, 34 fewer than a week ago. Pasquotank had the largest number of active cases, 19. Camden had no active cases — the first time in months any county in the region had no active cases.
For those residents needing to make an appointment through ARHS to get their first dose of vaccine, the health department phone numbers are: 252-338-4400 in Pasquotank; 252-426-2100 in Perquimans; 252-338-4460 in Camden; 252-482-6003 in Chowan; 252-232-2271 in Currituck; 252-794-5322 in Bertie; 252-357-1380 in Gates; and 252-862-4054 in Hertford County.