The regional health department has reported a second death from COVID-19 in Pasquotank County.
Albemarle Regional Health Services said in a press release Tuesday night the person was between the ages of 50-64 and died from complications associated with the virus.
As it has with previous COVID-19 deaths in the region, ARHS said it would release no further details about the person.
“On behalf of ARHS we express our deepest sympathy to the individual’s family and friends, as well as the families of everyone who has been affected by this outbreak,” ARHS Director R. Battle Betts Jr. said in the press release.
The death is the seventh from COVID-19 in ARHS' eight-county district. Bertie and Perquimans counties have also reported two deaths, while Hertford County has reported one.
The COVID-19 case count in the eight-county district, meanwhile, rose to 175 on Wednesday as Gates, Chowan, Hertford and Bertie counties all reported new cases. Gates case count rose 10, Chowan's to seven; Hertford's to 46 and Bertie's to 53. Pasquotank, which reported one new case on Tuesday, has reported 38 lab-confirmed cases, only five of which are still active.
Statewide, the COVID-19 case count rose by more than 400 cases to 12,256, while the death toll rose to 452, an increase of 22 from Monday. It does not appear the second death in Pasquotank is included in that number.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 also rose on Tuesday to 534, while the number of completed COVID-19 tests rose to 151,800, an increase of more than 5,300.