Two more area residents have died after suffering complications from COVID-19, the region’s health department said Wednesday.
One COVID-19 victim was from Pasquotank County and the other from Camden County, Albemarle Regional Health Services said in a press release. Both residents were over 65, ARHS said.
The Pasquotank resident was the county’s 24th person to die from COVID-19; the Camden resident was that county’s third COVID fatality.
Across ARHS’ eight-county region, 53 people have now died after contracting the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Two Hertford County residents died from COVID-19 on Tuesday. Statewide, 2,606 people had died from the virus as of Wednesday.
The number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region, meanwhile, rose by 22 on Wednesday to 1,933. Of that number, 241 cases were considered active. That’s about 12 percent of the total.
Statewide, the number of COVID cases rose by another 1,200 on Wednesday to 158,985. On Monday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said 136,630 persons have recovered from the disease. That’s about 86 percent of all cases.
ARHS confirmed Wednesday that a new outbreak of COVID-19 has been reported at Pasquotank Correctional Institution, where 42 cases have been reported.
“We are at the beginning stages of investigating a new outbreak at the facility, with half of the cases being active,” ARHS spokeswoman Amy Underhill said in an email.
The COVID-19 case count at Elizabeth City State University also rose by one to 11 on Wednesday.
According to the university’s COVID-19 reporting webpage, another ECSU student tested positive for the virus, bringing the number of student cases to nine. Two ECSU staff members have also tested positive for the virus. Of the student cases, only six are active.