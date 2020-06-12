An outbreak of COVID-19 was reported at an Edenton nursing home on Friday, as the number of lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the eight-county region approached 500.
Albemarle Regional Health Services said one resident and one staff member at Chowan River Rehabilitation and Nursing Center have tested positive for COVID-19. State health officials consider an outbreak of COVID-19 to be at least two cases.
ARHS is currently assisting four other “congregate” housing facilities with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks: Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center, a Pasquotank County nursing home where 50 residents and 21 staff members have tested positive for the virus; Ahoskie House, an assisted living facility in Hertford County where 50 residents and 21 staff members have also tested positive for the virus; Ahoskie Assisted Living, also in Hertford County, where two residents have tested positive for the virus; and Bertie Correctional Institution, where 12 staff and 10 inmates have lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation has also reported 13 deaths from COVID-19 complications. Ahoskie House has reported four COVID-19-related deaths.
Three other outbreaks at congregate housing centers in ARHS’ eight-county region — Rivers Correctional Institution in Winton, Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Pasquotank County, and Three Rivers Health and Rehabilitation in Windsor — have been resolved, ARHS has said. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services considers an outbreak of COVID-19 resolved once there’s no evidence of continued transmission of the virus at a facility. Typically that happens after 28 days.
With Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan and Hertford all reporting new cases, the eight-county region’s COVID-19 case count rose to 494 on Friday. Only 65, or a little over 13 percent, remained active, however. Only Pasquotank, with 22, and Hertford County, with 20, had 20 or more active cases.
Statewide, the number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 41,249 on Friday, an increase of 1,768 from Thursday. That increase was a record for a one-day spike in cases. Meanwhile, the number of deaths rose to 1,092.
The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 fell to 760, a decrease of 52 from Thursday. Testing for COVID-19 continued to grow. Another 21,442 tests were completed on Friday, raising the statewide total to 595,697.
ARHS announced Friday it’s expanding the availability of testing at local health departments in its eight-county region.
Beginning Monday, both the Chowan County Health Department and the Gates County Health Department will be offering testing from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Testing is by appointment only and ARHS is recommending persons seeking testing to contact their primary care physician first. To make an appointment, call the Chowan department at 482-6003 and the Gates department at 357-1380.
Both the Hertford County Health Department and the Perquimans County Health Department will offer COVID-19 testing on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment, call the Hertford department at 252-862-4054 and the Perquimans department at 426-2100.
The Currituck County and Bertie County health departments will offer testing on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment, call the Bertie department at 252-794-5322 and the Currituck department at 232-2271.
The Pasquotank County and Camden County health departments will offer testing on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment, call the Pasquotank department at 338-4400 and the Camden department at 338-4460.