Albemarle Regional Health Services has canceled its first- and second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for Thursday, citing the potential for inclement weather.
Instead, the drive-thru clinics scheduled for Thursday have either been moved up to Wednesday or pushed back to Friday.
ARHS said first- and second-dose clinics will be held Wednesday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. or until supplies are depleted at the following sites: Camden Intermediate School, 123 Noblitt Road, Camden; the Gates County Health Department, 29 Medical Center Road, Gates; the Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie; the Perquimans Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford; and Bertie High School, 715 U.S. Highway 13 North, Windsor.
First and second doses will also be offered at a clinic at the Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park, 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City, on Wednesday, but from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. or until supplies are gone.
A first-dose-only clinic in Currituck County will also be held on Wednesday. It will be at Maple Park at 208 Airport Road, Maple, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. or until supplies are gone.
A clinic offering both doses will be held Friday at the Chowan American Legion at 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton. The clinic will be from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. or until supplies are gone.
ARHS said all residents 18 and older who live in the eight-county region are able to attend one of the clinics and get a vaccination. Those showing up for a second dose of Moderna vaccine should have received their first dose on or before Friday, Feb. 18.