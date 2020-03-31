Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Windy with rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.