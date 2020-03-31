Albemarle Regional Health Services has set up a call center for residents to call for the latest information about COVID-19.
The multi-regional health department said residents can call 252-338-WELL (9355) if they have specific questions about COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by cornavirus; questions about ARHS services; and questions about available resources. Callers can also dial the number to find out the latest number of cases not only statewide, but also in the eight counties ARHS serves.
As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, there were 18 cases of COVID-19 cases in the region, including four in Pasquotank, one in Perquimans, one in Currituck and two in Dare. Statewide, there were 1,498 cases as of 9 a.m.
In other COVID-19-related developments on Tuesday, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management reported that as of 8 a.m., all Pasquotank offices began interacting with members of the public by appointment only.
That includes offices located inside the Pasquotank County Courthouse, including the offices of the county manager, finance department, county attorney, planning and inspections, human resources, clerk of Superior Court and magistrates. Also interacting with members of the public by appointment only now are the Register of Deeds, the Tax Department and the GIS Office. County staff are also available by phone and email.
Also, as of Monday at 5 p.m., all Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, skate facilities, including the Fun Junktion complex, are closed until further notice.
These closings are in addition to those announced earlier of indoor recreation facilities, centers, restrooms, and league games.
All trails, parking areas, green spaces, and the Knobbs Creek Par 3 Golf Course will remain open for individuals and groups of 10 or fewer.