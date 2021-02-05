Albemarle Regional Health Services administered another 6,100 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, meaning 31,000 residents — a fourth of the adult population in ARHS’ eight counties — has now started the inoculation process against the coronavirus.
ARHS said Friday it also administered another 4,745 second doses of the vaccine this week, increasing the number of those who’ve now completed the two-dose therapy to 7,673. That’s 6% of adults age 18 or older in the eight-county region.
AHRS also confirmed Friday three more COVID-19-related deaths in the region, one of whom was a Bertie County resident who became the first person in the eight counties between the ages of 18-24 to die from the respiratory disease. The other two deaths were reported in Pasquotank County, ARHS said.
While ARHS Director Battle Betts said he was pleased with the progress of ARHS’ vaccine campaign after five weeks, he said the agency won’t be able to vaccinate as many residents next week.
Because of lower vaccine allocations nationally, Betts said ARHS expects to receive only 1,300 first doses of vaccine as its “base allotment” next week. Consequently, the agency won’t be scheduling any first-dose clinics.
“While we certainly celebrate this accomplishment (of 31,006 total vaccinations), we are disheartened to announce that we will not be able to do mass first dose clinics next week,” he said. “While this is disappointing, especially with the momentum we currently have, we are going to make the best of the situation and truly target our efforts on those most vulnerable.”
Betts said ARHS will instead be hosting “targeted clinics” within the eight counties. He did not say where or when those clinics would be held, but indicated they are designed to ensure members of racial and ethnic minority groups in the region are getting the vaccine.
“By hosting targeted clinics we will be able to eliminate barriers for racial and ethnic minorities, as well as other marginalized individuals, many of which have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and provide an equitable approach for vaccine distribution,” Betts said.
ARHS has not released any data on how many racial and ethnic minorities have received the vaccine thus far. However, state data show Blacks comprising only 12.64% of those who’ve been vaccinated so far, even though they make up 22.1% of North Carolina’s population. The same data show Hispanics making up only 2.31% of those vaccinated, while their share of the state’s population is 9.1%.
ARHS will be hosting three second-dose clinics next week. They’ll be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the following sites: Maple Community Park, 208 Airport Road, Maple; Elizabeth City Regional Airpark, 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City; and Perquimans County Recreation Center, 310 Granby St., Hertford.
Attendees should have received their first Moderna dose of the vaccine on or before Jan. 15 and are reminded to bring their vaccine card with them, ARHS said. The agency reiterated that the date on the card is just a suggestion for when to get the second Moderna dose; it can be administered after that date or four days prior to the date.
Attendees not bringing the card may experience delays or could be turned away and have to come back another time, ARHS said. That’s because ARHS has to verify which vaccine the attendee received as a first dose.
ARHS also released data Friday showing the total number of first and second doses now administered in each of the eight counties. In Pasquotank County, 7,144 first doses and 2,358 second doses have been administered. In Currituck County, the numbers are 5,614 first doses and 1,430 second doses.
In Bertie, the numbers are 4,020 first doses and 550 second doses. In Chowan County, 3,537 first doses and 545 second doses have been administered. In Hertford County, the numbers are 3,277 first doses and 809 second doses. In Perquimans County, the numbers are 3,260 first doses and 990 second doses. In Camden, it’s 2,072 first doses and 491 second doses. In Gates County, it’s 2,082 first doses and 500 second doses.
ARHS also released data Friday showing total COVID-19 cases in the eight-county region surpassing 10,300. The number of active cases, however, was only 568, less than half the 1,200 active cases a week ago. Only two counties — Pasquotank with 166 and Chowan with 104 — had more than 100 active cases.
The three deaths ARHS reported on Friday raise the region’s death toll from COVID-19 to 229. Both of the persons who died in Pasquotank were over age 65 and one of the deaths was connected to the current outbreak of COVID-19 at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation. The death was the 24th reported at the Elizabeth City nursing home in the third outbreak of the coronavirus at the facility. Eighteen residents died in previous outbreaks at the facility.