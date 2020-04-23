Albemarle Regional Health Services officials are preparing to return to a “containment phase” for COVID-19 that will include more testing of patients suspected of having the respiratory disease.
Ashley Stoop, ARHS’ director of policy, planning and preparedness, told the Currituck Board of Commissioners this week that the state recently issued new COVID-19 testing guidelines to clinicians.
When the respiratory disease first appeared in the region, ARHS was in a “containment phase” — meaning it was taking steps to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading for as long as possible.
However, as the number of cases grew in the eight counties served by the agency, ARHS moved to a “mitigation phase” — meaning it began helping those who were already infected and encouraging others to practice good hygiene like handwashing and social distancing.
Stoop said ARHS is preparing to move back to a containment phase as the virus closes in on an anticipated peak in the region.
“We are very much in the mitigation phase but as we move forward and we flatten that curve, we are going right back to that containment stage,” Stoop told Currituck commissioners. “The focus of our future efforts will really be on testing, doing more tests.”
She said the tests will be performed both to determine who has an active case of COVID-19 as well as find those who might have built up antibodies after potentially being exposed to the virus.
The new testing guidance from the state will allow clinicians to test any person suspected of being infected. ARHS previously had focused testing efforts on congregate care facilities — like nursing homes and prisons —because of a lack of testing supplies and available labs capable of processing high numbers of tests.
Stoop said the increased testing will “increase case counts moving forward.”
“We did not have the supplies needed; the labs also could not keep up with the quantity of testing,” she said. “But over the last few weeks the state has noticed that the testing capacity is truly expanding within our commercial lab systems.”
Indeed, the number of COVID-19 tests performed and reported to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services increased by more than 7,000 between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the agency’s website. More than 90,000 tests have now been performed in the state.
With the increase in testing capacity, DHHS “now feels comfortable” allowing clinicians to “test anyone they feel is a suspect case,” Stoop said.
ARHS Director Battle Betts told Currituck commissioners that the agency will continue to perform contact tracing, especially after the region hits its expected peak in COVID-19 cases, to help slow the spread of the virus.
“We have never stopped that (contact tracing) in our region,” Betts said. “We are committed to doing it as long as we possible can ... and as long as the staff would allow. The numbers are, so far, in the realm of our capability to continue with contact tracing.”
He said when ARHS learns of a lab-confirmed positive case of the virus, “we are still drilling down to see who they have interacted with, who is potentially exposed.” The goal of contact tracing, he said, is to “try and isolate those folks as much as possible.’’
Betts said ARHS has available staff to continue contact tracing, which is something the agency already does regularly.
“We perform contact tracing on all communicable diseases every day, outside of the current pandemic,” Betts said.
He said ARHS’ communicable disease nurses are working seven days a week in all eight counties in the district, interviewing, monitoring, tracking and isolating those who’ve come in contact with COVID-19 patients to mitigate the spread of the virus.
“The impact in our area would be much more significant without the efforts of these nurses,” he said.
Betts said the “golden goose” in the virus battle will come with a vaccine and antibody testing. Some studies have shown that many people contract the virus but never show symptoms.
Dr. Scott Gottleib, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration the first two years of the Trump administration, told CNBC on Tuesday that as many as 16 million Americans may have been infected by the virus while the official, “confirmed” number as of Tuesday is around 800,000.
Antibody testing will show how much the virus is circulating in the community and reveal the true impact of the mortality rate.
“We are in a gunfight with a knife,” Betts said. “I think the secret weapon to all of this will be that antibody testing, but they just really haven’t hit that yet. It’s really too early.”
He considers the mass testing clinics set up early “a waste of resources and time.”
“It just bogged down the labs because it was really people that didn’t need testing at that point in time,” he said. “The more valuable tool will be if we can test people for antibodies to see what that resistance (to COVID-19) is.”
The eight-county region served by ARHS currently has 90 COVID-19 cases but the virus has not yet put a strain on the four hospitals in the area, Betts said. ARHS holds bi-weekly calls with hospitals and all four have a “good availability” of beds, including ICU units. Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City added more bed space as it planned for the pandemic.
“Right now, the last report looks very, very good with censuses, with availability of beds in all of our regional facilities,” Betts said. “Their census counts are about where they have been traditionally, if not down a little bit when you go year-to-date.”