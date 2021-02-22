Albemarle Regional Health Services will expand first-dose vaccine clinics this week to include frontline essential workers, focusing on teachers and childcare providers, the agency said Monday.
ARHS said late last week that owing to weather delays, it had not received shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine for this week. As a result, it was not announcing first- or second-dose clinics. It said it would announce those clinics, however, once it received notification vaccine doses for this week had been shipped.
ARHS received that notification on Monday. As a result, a makeup clinic for residents needing their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be held Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park at 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City.
ARHS said the clinic is only for residents who received their first Pfizer dose of the vaccine on either Jan. 6 or Jan. 7. Residents were urged to bring their vaccine card with them. If you received your first dose through another provider such as Walgreens, you will need to return to that provider for your second dose, the agency said.
ARHS also plans to host a first dose clinic on Wednesday at Perquimans Recreation Center at 310 S. Granby St., Hertford. Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or until supplies of the vaccine are gone.
ARHS will also administer first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine at the American Legion at 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton on Wednesday. Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ARHS said 200 first doses of the vaccine will be available at the clinic; second doses will be available to those who received their first doses on or before Jan. 27.
Second-dose clinics will also be held Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Bertie County High School at 715 U.S. Highway 13 North Windsor; Camden Intermediate School, 123 Noblitt Road, Camden; and the Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park. A second dose clinic will also be held at the Whalehead Club in Corolla that day.
Six first-dose clinics will be held on Thursday, ARHS said. Clinics will be at Bertie High School; the Camden County Library at 104 Investors Way, Camden; Maple Park at 208 Airport Road, Maple; the Gates County Health Department at 29 Medical Center Road, Gates; the Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater at 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie; and the Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park.
Hours for the Windsor, Camden, Currituck and Gates clinics will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or until supplies are gone. The two clinics in Ahoskie and Elizabeth City are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
ARHS said while its priority for vaccinations this week will continue to be Groups 1 and 2 — health care workers and persons 65 and older — it will also be following Gov. Roy Cooper's directive to expand COVID shots to persons in Group 3 of the state's priority list.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines frontline essential workers as people who must perform their jobs in person at their place of work and also work in one of the following eight essential sectors: critical manufacturing, education, essential goods, food and agriculture, government and community services, health care and public health, public safety and transportation.
ARHS said its focus in Group 3 will be childcare workers and teachers but other essential workers will also be able to get the vaccine.
ARHS said this week's clinics will only be for residents of ARHS' eight-county region. Persons showing up for the clinics who do not live in the region or are not part of the current priority groups will be asked to leave, the agency said.
ARHS also said residents of the eight counties who received their first dose of the vaccine at a clinic in the region don't have to return to that specific clinic for their second dose.
"If you received your first dose at one of our clinics, regardless of residence status, you will be able to receive your second dose as long as you have your vaccine card with you," the agency said.
The agency also urged residents not to arrive for any clinic before 8:30 a.m. Those arriving before then will be asked to leave by law enforcement.