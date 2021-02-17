Albemarle Regional Health Services has modified its COVID-19 vaccination program to limit the shots to residents of the health agency’s northeastern North Carolina service area.
“We are targeting all future first dose clinics for residents of the ARHS district until the vaccine allocations increase to allow a greater possible reach,” Amy Underhill, a spokeswoman for ARHS, said this week.
Virginia residents who received their first dose in North Carolina will be able to return to the same vaccination site to receive their second dose, Underhill said.
“Folks are to return to the same site that they got their first dose for their second shot,” she said.
However, no other Virginia residents will be administered a first dose of the vaccine at an ARHS clinic until supplies increase.
Demand for the vaccine has outpaced supply, which means there is not enough vaccine available to provide ARHS and its partners more opportunities to administer the shots.
“There is great interest from our medical provider partners; unfortunately, the state does not have the allocations to support taking on new providers at this time,” Underhill said. “The Virginia situation seems to have resolved as our states are now operating within the same target phases.”
Last weekend, Walgreens locations in Elizabeth City and in Edenton administered doses of the vaccination, but those supplies, too, were limited.
“Walgreens stores in our area received 100 doses each last week and CVS is carrying the vaccine in Virginia,” Underhill said.
According to CVS’ web page for vaccinations, all of its Tidewater Virginia-area store locations were “fully booked” for COVID-19 shots. That was as of 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Walgreens was selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to administer COVID-19 vaccinations across 17 states and jurisdictions, according to a Walgreens news release. Their participation is part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
“Walgreens was one of the first pharmacies to begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations in December,” said Rina Shah, Walgreens’ group vice president of pharmacy operations and services. “We have already provided more than 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccinations across long-term care facilities and other vulnerable populations and we look forward to leveraging our experience to support the federal government and CDC in expanding access to these vaccines.”
Walgreens began vaccinations on Friday, Feb. 12. For more information about Walgreens vaccination program, visit www.walgreens.com and follow the vaccine update prompt. Area residents should visit walgreens.com/schedulevaccine to learn more about eligibility requirements and when vaccination clinics will be available.