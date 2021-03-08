Albemarle Regional Health Services will hold first- and second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics across the region this week starting Wednesday.
A first-dose clinic will be held at Maple Park at 208 Airport Road, Maple, Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or until supplies run out.
First- and second-dose clinics will also be held Wednesday at Camden Intermediate School, 123 Noblitt Road, Camden; the Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie; and the Perquimans Recreation Center, 310 Granby St., Hertford. Hours are also 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or until supplies end. Second doses will be administered to those who received their first dose of the vaccine on or before Feb. 12, ARHS said.
First- and second-dose clinics will be held on Thursday at Bertie County High School, 715 U.S. Highway 13 North, Windsor; the American Legion, 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton; the Gates County Health Department, 29 Medical Center Road, Gates; and Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park, 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City. All clinics but the Elizabeth City one are from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or when supplies end. The Elizabeth City clinic will be those same morning hours, plus from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Second doses will be administered to those who received their first dose of the vaccine on or before Feb. 12, ARHS said.
First- and second-dose clinics will also be held on Friday at Bertie High School and the Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park. Hours at the high school are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or when supplies end. Hours at the aviation park will be those same morning hours, plus from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Second doses will be administered to those who received their first dose of the vaccine on or before Feb. 13, ARHS said.
ARHS continued to insist that only persons living in the eight counties and who are members of Groups 1,2 or 3 attend the first-dose clinics. Persons not meeting the criteria will be asked to leave, the agency said. Those groups include health care workers, persons ages 65 and older and front-line essential workers.
ARHS also said those seeking a second dose don’t have to return to the same clinic where they received the first dose. As long as you have your vaccine card, you can receive the second dose at any ARHS clinic. Those not bringing their vaccine card could experience delays or be turned away. ARHS said the cards are needed to ensure persons receive the same vaccine for both doses.
The agency also asked persons showing up for first or second doses not to arrive before 8:30 a.m. Those doing so may be asked to leave by law enforcement, the agency said.