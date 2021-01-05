With COVID-19 cases surging across the region, Albemarle Regional Health Services announced Monday it will begin offering vaccinations against the coronavirus this week to all adults 75 and older.
ARHS said it will host vaccination clinics in all eight counties it serves both on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
ARHS Director R. Battle Betts Jr. said those being offered the COVID-fighting vaccine will be those classified either 1A or 1B Group 1 in the state’s vaccination priority plan. Those in Phase 1 are health care workers who are working directly with COVID-19 patients — the focus thus far of vaccination efforts in the region. Those in the Phase 1B Group 1 are all persons 75 and older, regardless of their health.
“We ask our residents to review these guidelines and allow these priority groups to be served on these dates,” Betts said, adding that ARHS will offer more vaccination clinics as additional supplies of the vaccine are made available.
Clinics in Pasquotank County will be held at College of The Albemarle on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In Camden County, clinics will be held at the county health department from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday.
In Currituck County, clinics will be held at Maple Park Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. In Chowan County, clinics will be held at the county health department from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.
In Perquimans County, clinics will be held at the county recreation center in Hertford from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The drive-thru clinics will be operated on a first-come, first-basis, and as long as vaccine is available, ARHS said. There is no cost for the vaccine; however, those seeking a vaccination who have insurance will be asked for that information.
Persons seeking a vaccination also will be asked to provide registration information and to wait 15 minutes after receiving the vaccination, which is the standard protocol for the vaccine.
ARHS also reminded those receiving the vaccine that they’ll need a second dose.
Each person getting the vaccine this week will be provided a card informing them of when they are to return for a second dose of the vaccine. That is expected to be three to four weeks after they’ve received the first dose.
ARHS also cautioned those receiving the vaccine that “protection is not immediate.” It will likely take one to two weeks for someone receiving two doses of the vaccine to be “considered fully vaccinated,” ARHS said.
The agency also cautioned that no vaccine is 100% effective. The two vaccines that have received emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — Pfzier and Moderna — are better than 94% effective.
ARHS reported Thursday that it had administered 234 doses of COVID vaccine since receiving its first allocation of 2,500 doses the week before last. Statewide, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Dec. 28 that it had administered more than 63,500 doses of vaccine. DHHS said it planned to update total vaccinations to date on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, total COVID-19 cases in ARHS’ eight counties have jumped since Thursday by more than 450 while active cases have increased by nearly 350. Total cases climbed from 7,005 to 7,457 on Monday while active cases rose from 1,269 to 1,618, data released by Albemarle Regional Health Services show.
Active cases grew in all eight counties served by ARHS, with each county now reporting at least 100 cases. A spokeswoman confirmed this was the first time since the start of the pandemic that that has happened.
Pasquotank, which now has reported more than 1,900 total cases, was reporting the most active cases: 415. Currituck County was second with 309. Chowan was third with 211. Perquimans was fourth with 152 active cases.
ARHS spokeswoman Amy Underhill said the agency has continued to see cases rise since Thanksgiving.
“The active cases that we are seeing may be due to pre-Christmas gatherings and those gatherings that took place during the Christmas holiday,” Underhill said in response to a question about rising cases.
ARHS did not report any additional COVID-related deaths on Monday. The agency announced a week ago it will only release reports of additional deaths from the virus at the end of each week.
ARHS reported 14 additional deaths on Thursday, the day before the New Year’s Day holiday, increasing the overall death toll in the region to 188.