Albemarle Regional Health Services will host a series of first- and second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, starting with a second-dose clinic in Currituck County today.
The second-dose clinic will be at Maple Park at 208 Airport Road, Maple, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Residents showing up should have received their first Moderna dose of the vaccine before Friday, Feb. 18, ARHS said.
ARHS will also host first- and second-dose clinics on Wednesday. The clinics will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. or until supplies are depleted at the following sites: Camden Intermediate School, 123 Noblitt Road, Camden; the Gates County Health Department, 29 Medical Center Road, Gates; the Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie; and the Perquimans Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford.
Another first-dose clinic will be held at Maple Park in Currituck Thursday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. or until supplies are gone.
First- and second dose clinics will also be held Thursday at Bertie County High School, 715 U.S. Highway 13 North, Windsor; the American Legion, 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton; and the Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park, 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City. The clinics in Windsor and Edenton will be from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. or until supplies are gone. The clinic in Elizabeth City will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. or until supplies are gone.
ARHS continued to insist that only persons living in the eight counties attend the first-dose clinics. Persons not meeting the criteria will be asked to leave, the agency said.
ARHS also said those seeking a second dose don’t have to return to the same clinic where they received the first dose. As long as you have your vaccine card, you can receive the second dose at any ARHS clinic. Those not bringing their vaccine card could experience delays or be turned away. ARHS said the cards are needed to ensure persons receive the same vaccine for both doses.