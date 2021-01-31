Albemarle Regional Health Services plans to host four days of COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, starting with four first-dose clinics on Monday.
ARHS will follow up with four more first-dose clinics on Tuesday, four second-dose clinics on Wednesday and three second-dose clinics on Thursday.
The first-dose clinics Monday will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Bertie County High School, 715 U.S. Highway 13 North, Windsor; the Camden County Library, 104 Investors Way, Camden; the American Legion, 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton; and Community Park, 208 Airport Road, Maple. Priority groups remain health care workers and persons 65 and older.
First-dose clinics on Tuesday will be at the same times, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Gates County Health Department, 29 Medical Center Road, Gates; Roanoke-Chowan Community College, 109 Community College Road, Ahoskie; Elizabeth City Regional Airport, 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City; and Perquimans County Recreation Center, 310 Granby St., Hertford.
For safety reasons, ARHS asks that residents not arrive for a vaccination before 8:30 a.m. Those arriving early will be asked by law enforcement to leave and not return until 8:30 a.m., ARHS said.
The agency also reminded residents that all clinics are drive-through and vaccines will be administered on a first come, first serve basis. ARHS said priority for the vaccine are still health care workers and persons 65 and older. The agency also reminded those showing up for vaccines later in the morning that its staff and volunteers will be taking a break from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Second-dose clinics will be held on Wednesday at the same times, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Bertie County High School, 715 U.S. Highway 13 North, Windsor; the American Legion, 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton; Community Park, 208 Airport Road, Maple; and Camden Intermediate School, 123 Noblitt Drive, Camden.
Three others will be held on Thursday, again at the same times, at the Gates County Health Department; the Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie; and the Perquimans Recreation Center, 310 Granby St., Hertford.
ARHS reminded residents that first doses of the vaccine will not be offered at the second-dose clinics. Those clinics are open only to those who received their first dose on or before Jan. 7.
The agency also reiterated that the date on the vaccine card residents were handed at their first dose is just a suggested date for getting the second dose; the vaccine can be safely administered after that date or four days prior to that date.
ARHS asked residents seeking the second dose to attend the clinic in the same county where they got the first one. Residents are reminded to bring their vaccine card. Those failing to do so may encounter delays getting the second dose or may be turned away. That’s because ARHS has to verify which type of vaccine the person received during their first visit.