The region's health department has advised an Elizabeth City nursing home where 10 residents have died from COVID-19 to stop admitting new patients until its outbreak of the highly contagious coronavirus is under better control.
Albemarle Regional Health Services said in a press release Friday its communicable disease staff had made the recommendation to Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation, which is still be in the midst of an outbreak of COVID-19.
ARHS first reported an outbreak of the virus at the nursing home, located off U.S. Highway 17 South, on May 2. State health officials consider an outbreak of COVID-19 to be at least two cases.
At the time, Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation had only two lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, one involving a resident and one involving a staff member, and of them was considered to have recovered from the virus.
About a week later, ARHS reported that, following a mass screening of all residents and staff, the nursing home's number of positive COVID-19 cases had risen to 33. ARHS said 275 samples were taken for COVID-19 testing. Several days later, the number of cases rose to 46 as tests for 33 residents and 13 staff members came back positive.
According to the latest update provided by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday, the outbreak at the nursing home has now grown to 65 cases: 46 involving residents, 19 involving staff members.
Asked Friday if Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation staff had followed ARHS' recommendation on halting admissions, Amy Underhill, the agency's healthy communities coordinator and public health education supervisor, said in an email the nursing home "has been receptive to receiving guidance ... regarding appropriate steps to mitigate their outbreak, including guidance on discontinuing new admissions until the outbreak is under control."
However, Underhill said it's ARHS' understanding that "new admissions are still being accepted" at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation, and that those admissions include both "COVID negative and COVID positive" patients.
Underhill explained that nursing homes make their own policies when it comes to admitting COVID-19 patients, noting that isolating new arrivals "is an important measure to mitigate the spread" of the virus. She also noted that admitting a patient who's tested positive for COVID-19 to a facility where there has been no outbreak is different from "repeated admissions in an outbreak not fully controlled."
"ARHS recommends halting new transfers of COVID cases in order to get a current outbreak of facility-acquired cases under control," she said. "Our recommendation of ceasing transfers is so the facility can focus on resolving the outbreak within the facility."
NC DHHS considers an outbreak of COVID-19 to be resolved when there is no evidence of continued transmission of coronavirus. Usually that happens 28 days after the last person at a facility showed symptoms of the disease or the latest date a specimen collection was performed on a person asymptomatic for the disease, whichever is later.
Underhill said ARHS does not know the number of patients who have been admitted to Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation since the beginning of the outbreak.
A call seeking comment from Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation's management on Friday wasn't immediately returned.
However, Darin Hopping, regional general manager for SanStone Health & Rehabilitation, the parent company for Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation, said in an interview in early May that his company — unlike some of its peers in the rehabilitative services industry — has continued to admit residents during the pandemic.
"We haven't stopped our admissions," he said after the outbreak was first reported at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. "That's what CMS (the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) wanted us to do because they didn't want to fill up hospitals."
Hopping said if SanStone, which owns 17 nursing homes in North Carolina, were to stop admitting patients it "would seriously hamper hospitals' ability to keep beds open" during the COVID-19 crisis.
"We trying to do our part in the continuum of care," he said. "Others have stopped admissions. We haven't."
Hopping said at the time that Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation was still admitting new patients but he didn't immediately know the number.
Information on SanStone's website about actions it's taking to protect residents and staff from COVID-19 also indicated the company was still accepting admissions.
"Currently, we are accepting new admissions as individuals, like your loved ones, continue to need the care and treatments we provide," an item on the site said. "Please be assured we are screening very thoroughly and appropriately to preserve the safety of our environments."
Hopping also said Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation, like all SanStone facilities, follows a strict protocol for all new admissions.
"All new residents go into isolation from other residents where they're not commingled with other residents," he said. "They go directly into 14-day isolation. Staff who attend to them have appropriate PPE (personal protective equipment) to ensure we don't spread the virus."
Hopping said Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation has approximately 130 residents and employs more than 175 staff members.