Albemarle Regional Health Services will hold three mass clinics this week offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following state and federal determinations that the single-dose vaccine is safe and effective to use against COVID-19.
The clinics will be held at Bertie High School at 715 U.S. Highway 13 North, Windsor on Wednesday; the American Legion at 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton, on Thursday; and at the Gates County Health Department at 29 Medical Center Drive, Gates, on Friday. All three clinics will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
ARHS will also continue to offer the Moderna vaccine by appointment only at all eight of its health clinics in the region.
ARHS had planned to hold mass clinics offering the J&J vaccine in Pasquotank, Hertford and Currituck counties several weeks ago but canceled them after receiving advice from state and federal health officials to pause use of the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.
Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration urged a halt on the J&J vaccine's use following reports that six women had contracted a rare type of blood clot after receiving it. In all, 15 women reported the rare blood clotting after receiving the J&J vaccine.
Following a safety review, however, both the CDC and FDA recommended the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe to use, determining its benefits against COVID-19 outweigh its potential risks.
ARHS noted those safety reviews in its decision to resume use of the J&J vaccine, pointing out Friday that both the CDC and the FDA "have confidence that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19 and recommend its continued use...."
"We are happy to be able to now move forward with offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to our community members," ARHS Director Battle Betts said in a press release. "This vaccine has the added benefit of a one-shot dose to be fully vaccinated."
He noted that the J&J vaccine makes it "now easier than ever for people to take their shot against COVID-19."
ARHS also released data Friday showing that nearly 53% of adults 18 and older in the agency's eight-county region have now received at least one dose of vaccine and nearly half are now fully vaccinated with two shots. Most of those vaccinated in the region have received the two-shot Moderna vaccine.
According to ARHS data, it administered another 170 first doses of Moderna vaccine through Thursday while its partners administered another 1,370 for a combined 66,126 first doses now administered. Both figures are down from the previous week when ARHS administered 232 first doses and its partners administered 1,832.
ARHS administered another 307 second doses of vaccine through Thursday while its partners administered another 3,107 for a combined total of 58,373. The number of second doses administered by ARHS was down by more than 680 from the previous week while the number administered by its partners rose by more than 310.
Despite vaccinating fewer people than the week before, the region's COVID-19 trends were more positive this week than last week. One-hundred twenty-six new cases were reported this week through Friday. That compares to 139 new cases reported last week.
The number of active COVID cases also fell, declining to 142 after rising to 157 a week ago. The positive test rate — the number of COVID-19 tests that result in a positive result — was the only COVID-19 metric worse than a week ago. It rose to 7.48%, an increase of 1.12% from a week ago.
There also were no new COVID-19 deaths or facility outbreaks reported last week. The week before, three new COVID-related deaths were reported in the region.