The regional health department said it expects to receive 4,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as early as Monday, and an additional 4,000 doses a week later.
Albemarle Regional Health Services made the announcement during a Zoom meeting with local officials on Thursday.
COVID-19 vaccinations require two shots and the first shipments would be enough for 4,000 health care workers in ARHS' eight-county region.
The first vaccines, or Phase 1A, will be administered first to health care workers at high risk for exposure to COVID-19, ARHS said. That includes personnel like doctors, nurses and others who interact and care for patients with COVID-19. This group also includes workers who clean areas used by patients and those giving vaccines to workers.
Staff and residents of long-term care staff facilities — people in skilled nursing facilities and in adult, family and group homes — would be next in line to receive the vaccine.
“ARHS has received word from the state (of North Carolina) that upon FDA approval of the Moderna vaccine, we are scheduled to receive approximately 4,000 doses in our eight-county region that will be allotted for Phase 1A as early as next week, the week of December 21,” ARHS Health Director Battle Betts said in a press release today.
The FDA could approve the Moderna vaccine as early as today.