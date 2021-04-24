Albemarle Regional Health Services will resume administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week based on a recommendation from state health officials following a federal safety review.
ARHS Director Battle Betts confirmed in an email Saturday his agency will resume administering doses of the J&J vaccine in its eight-county region, after receiving approval to restart its use from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
He said ARHS has about 2,500 doses of the J&J vaccine available.
"We have a couple of groups that were initially scheduled before the pause (to get the vaccine) that we will focus on honoring first," Betts said.
Betts was referring to the national pause placed on the vaccine's use earlier this month following reports that six women contracted a rare type of blood clot after receiving the one-dose vaccine. According to The Associated Press, an additional nine cases of the rare clot disorder were reported after the pause. That's after 8 million doses of the single-shot vaccine had been administered. All 15 cases were among women between the ages of 15 and 59.
After medical and scientific teams at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration reviewed data to assess the risk of blood clotting, the FDA said it determined the Johnson & Johnson vaccine's potential benefits outweighed those potential risks.
The AP reported Saturday that more than 250,000 people had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in North Carolina as of April 13 and that 132,000 doses of the vaccine are available in the state.
Prior to the pause, ARHS planned to use its first shipment of 1,000 J&J vaccine doses on jail inmates, migrant and homeless populations as well as for persons specifically requesting the J&J vaccine, an agency spokeswoman said.
Elizabeth City State University, meanwhile, had administered 417 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at campus COVID clinics, which were held initially for ECSU students, staff and faculty before being expanded to include community residents.
ARHS said Friday it has concluded its mass drive-through Moderna vaccine clinics and that those seeking either first or second doses of that vaccine will need to make an appointment with their county health department.
Betts said those who've already made a vaccination appointment for this week will get the Moderna vaccine. ARHS isn't expected to start administering the J&J vaccine through health department appointments until the week after next.
Asked if he anticipates any hesitancy to get the J&J vaccine, Betts said there could be.
"I believe you are correct that there will likely be some brief hesitancy as the startup resumes," he said.
ARHS released data Friday showing 51.55% of all adults 18 and older in its eight-county region have now received one dose of vaccine while 43.99% are now fully vaccinated with two doses.
According to ARHS data, it administered another 232 first doses of Moderna vaccine through Thursday while its partners administered another 1,832 first doses for a combined 64,756 first doses now administered.
The agency administered another 992 second doses of vaccine through Thursday while its partners administered another 2,792 for a combined 55,266 second doses now administered.
In a press release ARHS released on Friday, Betts said he hoped the pace of vaccinations continue. He hinted at the potential benefits Gov. Roy Cooper promised last week if current COVID-19 metrics — new cases, positive test rates and hospitalizations — and vaccination rates continue in a positive direction. Cooper said the state may be able to lift all restrictions on gatherings and remove the mask mandate if the positive trends continue.
"We are encouraged that by the summer we will see current pandemic restrictions lifted, but that can only happen if we continue to vaccinate as many people as we can," Betts said, urging area residents to "encourage your family or friends to get their vaccine as well.”
There were signs in ARHS' weekly data to bolster Betts' call for more vaccinations. One-hundred thirty-nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in ARHS' eight counties last week. That compares to the week before, when 110 new cases were reported.
The number of active COVID cases also up, rising to 157 after being at 117 a week ago. The positive test rate — the number of COVID-19 tests that result in a positive result — also grew to 6.36%, up from 5.93% a week ago. Two weeks ago, the positive test rate was 2.75%.
In addition, three more COVID-19 deaths were reported this past week. ARHS said COVID deaths were reported in Currituck, Gates and Perquimans counties, raising the region's death toll from the disease to 259.
All three of the persons who died were over 65. None of the deaths were related to any active facility outbreaks, the third straight week of no COVID-19 outbreaks reported at any nursing homes, assisted living centers or prisons in the region.