Albemarle Regional Health Services will begin offering booster shot appointments next week to all adults 18 and older in the region, an agency spokeswoman said Tuesday.
The announcement follows federal health officials' decision last week to recommend all adults 18 and older receive a booster dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Previously, boosters were only being administered to persons 65 and older, persons younger who are immunocompromised, and people who work in front-line jobs like teacher, police officer or grocery store worker.
The announcement also follows a week where the number of persons in ARHS' eight-county health district receiving either a booster or third vaccine shot rose significantly for the second week in a row.
After administering more than 2,600 booster/third doses the previous week, ARHS administered more than 3,200 last week. More than 8,100 people in the eight counties have now received a booster/third shot.
The numbers of third/booster doses continued to dwarf the number of first and second doses of vaccine ARHS is now administering. According to the agency's data, ARHS administered only 153 first and 280 second doses last week. ARHS' report did not include data about first and second doses administered by its health partners and others.
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the eight counties last week decreased by nearly 70 from the previous week. Two-hundred seven new cases were reported last week; 274 were reported the week prior. Total COVID-19 cases in the eight-county district have now surpassed 20,000 since the start of the pandemic.
Among counties in the public health district, Currituck saw the largest increase in new cases last week (57), followed by Pasquotank (51), Perquimans (28) and Bertie (20). No other county had more than 15.
Active COVID cases, meanwhile, fell to 218, a decrease of 54 from the previous week. Every county except Gates, which reported one more case than the previous week, saw active cases decline. Currituck had the largest number (61), followed by Pasquotank (57) and Perquimans (30). No other county had more than 17.
A week after reporting no COVID-19 related deaths in the region for the first time in three months, ARHS reported four, including the third person in Bertie County between the ages of 24-49 to die of complications from the virus. Two deaths were also reported in Pasquotank County and one in Chowan County. The Pasquotank residents over 65; the Chowan resident was between the ages of 50 and 64, ARHS said.
Camden County has the highest percentage of residents 12 and older who've now been fully vaccinated (60.9%). Currituck (58.7%) and Chowan (57.2%) are second and third, respectively. Hertford (48.6%), Perquimans (49.7%) and Bertie (52%) have the three lowest rates.
New COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region ticked up slightly. According to the Centers of Disease Control’s COVID data tracker, 10 new hospitalizations for COVID were reported at area hospitals over a seven-day period ending Tuesday. That compares to 6 new hospital admissions reported over a similar timeframe the previous week. The majority of hospitalizations were at Albemarle Medical Center, where seven patients — 9% of all in-patient beds — were being treated on Tuesday.
The CDC COVID tracker also showed two counties in the region — Chowan and Bertie — are now seeing only “substantial” transmission of the virus. And for the third straight week, Hertford County continued to see only “moderate” transmission.
Currituck (205.3) and Perquimans (207) were among the 15 counties in the state still with a COVID case rate per 100,000 people above 200. Alleghany County, in western North Carolina, has the state's highest case rate, 547.7.
ARHS data also show that COVID cases at congregate housing facilities in the region declined to 81 last week. Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation continued to have the largest share of the cases — 44 — while also reporting five deaths. The outbreak at Albemarle District Jail, where 16 inmate and one staff cases have been reported, continued to be the second-largest. Outbreaks at three facilities — Edenton House, Ahoskie Assisted Living and Accordious Care-Creekside — have been resolved, ARHS said.
The region’s positivity rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive — declined by nearly half-a-percent last week to 5.28%. Gates (13.6%), Currituck (12.6%) and Perquimans (11.7%) had the highest positivity rates as of Tuesday. Hertford (3.7%), Bertie (4.5%) and Pasquotank (5.16%) had the lowest rates.
Correction: Because of a math error, an earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that new COVID-19 cases in the region had doubled last week. In fact, the number of new cases actually decreased last week.