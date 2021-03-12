Residents who may have had trouble getting to a COVID-19 vaccine clinic because of work or other daytime obligations will have more chances to get their shots next week.
Albemarle Regional Health Services said Friday it plans to offer some vaccine clinics that will start later in the day than other clinics held over the past two months.
ARHS Director Battle Betts said the first- and second-dose clinics planned between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday are designed to accommodate residents who, for whatever reason, haven’t been able to get to a clinic so far.
“We believe offering vaccine clinics at a later time will allow those who work or have other obligations during the day greater access to the vaccine,” he said in a press release. “Our number one goal is to get the vaccine to those who want and need it.”
ARHS also released updated data on Friday on the number of residents in the eight-county region who’ve received first and second doses of the vaccine.
ARHS administered another 1,377 first doses of the vaccine this week while its community partners administered another 9,200, raising the total to 48,255. That’s 38.41% of all adults in the region age 18 and older who’ve now received at least one dose of the vaccine.
ARHS also administered another 1,850 second doses of the vaccine this week while its partners administered 4,850, raising the total to 35,471. That’s 28.24% of the region’s adult population who’ve now completed the two-dose vaccine therapy.
Those totals didn’t include first and second doses of the vaccine administered on Friday, ARHS said.
The health agency also released data Friday showing the number of COVID-19 cases in the eight-county region grew by only 125 in a week’s time, raising the region’s total cases to 11,798. More than a third of the new cases — 42 — were reported in Pasquotank County. No other county in the region reported more than 19 new cases during the week.
In addition, only one death related to COVID-19 was reported in the region this week. The person, who was over 65, died in Hertford County, ARHS said.
The health agency also noted new guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention this week that indicate the nation’s push to vaccinate all Americans by May is paying off.
According to the CDC, those who are now fully vaccinated — who got their second dose of vaccine two weeks ago — can gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask. They also can gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household without wearing masks, unless any of those people has an increased risk for severe illness if they contract COVID-19.
Furthermore, if you’re fully vaccinated and you’ve been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, you don’t have to quarantine or get a COVID test unless you have symptoms, the CDC said.
That last advice doesn’t apply to persons, however, who live in nursing homes or assisted living centers, the CDC said. They should stay away from others and get a COVID test, even if they don’t have viral symptoms.
Pointing to the new guidelines, Betts said it shows why it’s “more important than ever” to get the vaccine.
“We are nearing the finish line and the more people who are fully vaccinated the sooner we will get back to normal,” he said.
To get more residents vaccinated, ARHS announced it will host one second-dose clinic on Tuesday, four first- and second-dose clinics on Wednesday, one first-dose clinic on Thursday and three first- and second-dose clinics, also on Thursday.
The second-dose clinic on Tuesday will be in Currituck County at Maple Park at 208 Airport Road, Maple, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Residents showing up for all second-dose clinics next week should have received their first Moderna dose of the vaccine before Friday, Feb. 18, ARHS said.
The first- and second-dose clinics on Wednesday will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. or until supplies are depleted at the following sites: Camden Intermediate School, 123 Noblitt Road, Camden; the Gates County Health Department, 29 Medical Center Road, Gates; the Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie; and the Perquimans Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford.
The first-dose clinic on Thursday will be held at Maple Park in Currituck from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. or until supplies are gone.
The first- and second dose clinics Thursday will be held at Bertie County High School, 715 U.S. Highway 13 North, Windsor; the American Legion, 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton; and the Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park, 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City. The clinics in Windsor and Edenton will be from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. or until supplies are gone. The clinic in Elizabeth City will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. or until supplies are gone.
ARHS said it is compiling a wait list at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ARHSCOVIDWaitList for all residents who need the vaccine. However, the agency said all of next week’s clinics are open to residents, noting clinics are “experiencing very low wait times.” Betts also noted that vaccine supply “has certainly increased and will continue to do so.”
ARHS continued to insist that only persons living in the eight counties attend the first-dose clinics. Persons not meeting the criteria will be asked to leave, the agency said.
ARHS also said those seeking a second dose don’t have to return to the same clinic where they received the first dose. As long as you have your vaccine card, you can receive the second dose at any ARHS clinic. Those not bringing their vaccine card could experience delays or be turned away. ARHS said the cards are needed to ensure persons receive the same vaccine for both doses.
The agency also asked persons showing up for first or second doses not to arrive before 8:30 a.m. Those doing so may be asked to leave by law enforcement, the agency said.