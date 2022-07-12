A Perquimans County Emergency Medical Services worker (right) prepares to transport a “casualty” via ambulance, while a drill evaluator (left) watches, near the end of an active shooter drill held at the Perquimans County Courthouse in Hertford in May. A similar active shooter drill will be held at Perquimans County High School Thursday starting at 1:15 p.m.
HERTFORD — Perquimans County law enforcement, emergency medical personnel and other first responders will participate in an armed intruder exercise Thursday at Perquimans County High School.
School staff and emergency responders from neighboring counties also will be involved in the exercise, which is designed to train agencies in working together in a unified response in the event of an armed intruder.
The exercise will begin with check-in at 1:15 p.m.
According to a statement released by Perquimans County Emergency Services, “these exercises are done as a way to continue to improve our response in situations like this. We don’t anticipate that everything will be perfect and there are numerous ‘injects’ that will be thrown at the responders throughout the event to see how they handle it.”
The way the exercise is conducted “allows individuals and agencies the opportunity to learn and create a better response for the future,” according to Perquimans Emergency Services.