An armed man who was shot and injured by a Camden sheriff’s deputy has refused extradition and remains in jail in Virginia.
Samuel Jacob Hickman, 25, of Pasquotank County, has refused a waiver of extradition to North Carolina and remains confined in the Norfolk city jail, Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones said Thursday.
By choosing to fight extradition, Hickman could remain in Virginia for up to 90 days as the legal process seeking his extradition plays out, Jones said.
Jones said previously that a Camden patrol deputy shot Hickman after Hickman pointed a shotgun at the deputy and refused the deputy’s commands to drop the weapon. The incident occurred last Saturday night after the deputy confronted Hickman about a breaking-and-entering incident in the Wharf’s Landing subdivision in South Mills.
Hickman suffered three gunshots fired by the deputy, two to the upper chest and one to an arm, Jones said Thursday.
Hickman was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment of his wounds and released to the custody of the Norfolk Police Department. Hickman remains confined at the Norfolk jail.
The deputy remains on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.
Jones has declined to release the deputy’s name, but he said he “possibly might” once the SBI investigation is complete.
According to Jones, Camden sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Wharf’s Landing neighborhood off U.S. Highway 17 Saturday at 9:18 p.m. after a woman living in the 100 block of Pier Landing Loop called Pasquotank-Camden 911 Central Communications.
The woman told dispatchers that her ex-boyfriend, Hickman, was “intoxicated and trying to break into” her house by the back door, Jones said. The woman said she was locked in her home with her two small children. Jones said two other adults were also in the home.
While the woman was on the phone with dispatchers, Hickman fired a round from a shotgun through the back door and then broke into the home, Jones said.
“After a period of yelling and screaming,” the woman’s call with 911 was disconnected, he said.
When deputies arrived at the caller’s home, they learned Hickman had fled in a white Toyota Tacoma pickup but was still in the neighborhood. They also learned that one of the adults at the residence had been assaulted by Hickman, Jones said.
A deputy soon located Hickman’s pickup on Pier Landing Loop and stopped the vehicle, Jones said. As Hickman got out of the truck, he pointed the shotgun at the deputy, Jones said.
The deputy ordered Hickman several times to drop the shotgun before firing his weapon, hitting Hickman “in the upper torso and chest area,” Jones said.
“It all happened in a split-second,” Jones said of the incident.
First responders provided first aid to Hickman at the scene before he was airlifted to the Norfolk hospital, Jones said.
While the SBI is investigating Hickman’s shooting, the Camden Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident at the caller’s home. According to Jones, Hickman has been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, first-degree burglary, assault by pointing a gun and assault on a female. More charges are possible after the Camden Sheriff’s Office consults with the District Attorney’s Office, he said.
The deputy-involved shooting in Camden follows the fatal shooting by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies of Andrew Brown Jr. in nearby Elizabeth City on April 21. The SBI is also investigating Brown’s shooting death and three Pasquotank deputies who fired shots at Brown remain on administrative leave.
Managing Editor Julian Eure contributed to this report.