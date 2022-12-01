NHS threat

Elizabeth City police and fire personnel closed off part of Oak Stump Road in response to a threat made to Northeastern High School, late Thursday morning. The threat turned out to be a hoax.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

An active shooter threat that forced lockdowns at Northeastern High School and Central Elementary School on Thursday turned out to be a hoax that may be connected to similar hoaxes at a number of other schools across North Carolina.

A statement on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Facebook page said Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management received a phone call Thursday morning "suggesting" that an active shooter was on the NHS campus.