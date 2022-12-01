Elizabeth City police and fire personnel closed off part of Oak Stump Road in response to an armed shooter threat made against Northeastern High School late Thursday morning. The threat turned out to be a hoax.
An active shooter threat that forced lockdowns at Northeastern High School and Central Elementary School on Thursday turned out to be a hoax that may be connected to similar hoaxes at a number of other schools across North Carolina.
A statement on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Facebook page said Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management received a phone call Thursday morning “suggesting” that an active shooter was on the NHS campus.
School officials and law enforcement officials immediately locked down Northeastern and Central Elementary School, which is near NHS.
Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Parnell said law enforcement officers responded directly to NHS after being notified of the threat and immediately began a search of the entire campus. Parnell said the search started after the call came in at 11:18 a.m. and ended about 12:32 p.m. Nothing was found, he said.
A subsequent post on the ECPPS Facebook page said a TextNow number was used to make the anonymous threat to the school.
Parnell said it’s his understanding that other school districts may also have received the anonymous threat but he did not how many. ECPPS officials plan to coordinate with other school districts on an investigation into the origin of the phoned-in threat, he said.
ECPPS spokesman Dexter Jackson-Heard said he has heard reports that other school districts received similar anonymous threats but said he could not confirm that had actually happened.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reported that threats of shootings on school campuses were also reported in Wake, Durham, Mecklenburg, New Hanover, Alamance, Forsyth and Cumberland counties on Thursday.
According to The News & Observer story, police have described so-called “swatting” calls — fake 911 calls — as a growing nationwide trend. Swatting calls are prank calls designed to draw a large number of armed law enforcement officers to one particular address.
While the schools were locked down and law enforcement officers were searching the NHS campus, a large gathering of law enforcement officers and other public safety personnel were staged nearby in the Harbor Freight parking lot. According to Parnell, as many as 60-70 personnel from Pasquotank, Elizabeth City, and Camden agencies responded to Thursday’s incident.
Parents of students at Northeastern were directed to a reunification center in the parking lot behind the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet off Ehringhaus Street. A couple of parents interviewed near the site said they had heard the threat was a hoax and that the investigation into its origins was continuing.
After the lockdowns at NHS and Central were lifted, ECPPS officials elected to continue the school day as scheduled, Parnell said.
ECPPS said on Facebook that law enforcement personnel planned to remain on the two campuses for the remainder of the school day “as a precautionary measure.”
“We are grateful for the quick response of emergency management and local law enforcement,” Jackson-Heard said in a message to parents.
Staff Writer Reggie Ponder contributed to this report.