NHS threat

Elizabeth City police and fire personnel closed off part of Oak Stump Road in response to an armed shooter threat made against Northeastern High School late Thursday morning. The threat turned out to be a hoax.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

An active shooter threat that forced lockdowns at Northeastern High School and Central Elementary School on Thursday turned out to be a hoax that may be connected to similar hoaxes at a number of other schools across North Carolina.

A statement on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Facebook page said Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management received a phone call Thursday morning “suggesting” that an active shooter was on the NHS campus.