An active shooter threat that forced lockdowns at Northeastern High School and Central Elementary School on Thursday turned out to be a hoax that may have been perpetrated at a number of other schools in North Carolina.
A statement on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Facebook page said Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management received a phone call Thursday morning "suggesting" that an active shooter was on the NHS campus.
School officials and law enforcement officials immediately locked down Northeastern and Central Elementary, which is near NHS.
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Parnell said law enforcement officers responded directly to NHS after being notified of the threat and immediately began a search of the entire campus. Nothing was found during the search, he said.
Parnell said the search began at 11:18 and ended about 12:32 p.m.
A subsequent post on the ECPPS Facebook page said a TextNow number was used to make the anonymous threat to the school.
Parnell said he understood other school districts may also have received the anonymous threat but did not how many. ECPPS officials plan to coordinate with other school districts on an investigation into the origin of the threat, he said.
While the schools were locked down and law enforcement officers were searching the NHS campus, a massive number of law enforcement and other public safety personnel were staged nearby in the Harbor Freight parking lot. According to Parnell, as many as 60-70 personnel from Pasquotank, Elizabeth City, and Camden agencies responded to Thursday's incident.
Parents of students at Northeastern were directed to a reunification center in the parking lot behind the Ollies store off Ehringhaus Street.
A couple of parents near that site told The Daily Advance that they had heard the threat was a hoax and that the investigation was continuing.
After the lockdowns at NHS and Central were lifted, ECPPS officials elected to continue the school day as scheduled, Parnell said.
ECPPS said on Facebook that law enforcement personnel planned to remain on the two campuses for the remainder of the school day "as a precautionary measure."
"We are grateful for the quick response of emergency management and local law enforcement," ECPPS spokesman Dexter Jackson-Heard said in a message to parents.
Staff Writer Reggie Ponder contributed to this report.