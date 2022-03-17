Port Discover's executive director is leaving after eight months to take a similar job at the Elizabethan Gardens in Manteo.
Theresa M. Armendarez's last day with the youth hands-on science center in downtown Elizabeth City will be March 23, a press release states.
The Port Discover Board of Directors has appointed Dana Parker, the nonprofit's director of programming, interim executive director.
“Theresa leaves Port Discover in a strong position for continued growth, and we sincerely thank her for her contribution and leadership in her time here," Port Discover board President Clayton Rodgers said in the release. "The board wishes her the best of luck and opportunities in her future endeavors.”
Armendarez, who was hired as executive director in July 2021, helped to strengthen the nonprofit’s financial position and improve and stabilize its operations, Port Discover said in the release.
“It has been an honor to lead such a wonderful organization,” Amendarez said. “Working with a dedicated board of directors and staff has been a real pleasure. I am thankful to the board of directors for the opportunity and look forward to watching Port Discover’s continued success.”
Clayton said Port Discover's board is "confident in (Parker's) ability to lead the organization" and "looking forward to working with her in her new role."
"Her experience and knowledge of the community is going to help advance Port Discover’s mission to engage families and students in hands-on science-based programming," he said.
Prior to becoming programming director, Parker filled other roles at Port Discover, overseeing early childhood programming, membership management and marketing.
“I appreciate the opportunity to lead Port Discover,” Parker said in the release. “I am excited to strengthen current programming as well as oversee planned projects that will benefit the community as a whole.”
Elizabethan Gardens Board of Directors President Linda Davenport noted Armendarez's background in nonprofit management and experience in education. After earning a bachelor’s degree in communication from Arizona State University and a law degree from the University of California Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco, Calif., Armendarez worked as a juvenile defense attorney and then as an appellate lawyer in Arizona.
When her husband got a job opportunity in North Carolina, they moved to Dare County in 2009 where she worked in several different positions, first as a substitute teacher and later as executive director of the Beach Food Pantry. She also was a volunteer tutor with Mano al Hermano, a program that serves the Hispanic/Latinx community on the Outer Banks through literacy and education initiatives and that provides guidance on immigration and other legal issues.
After she and her husband later moved to Connecticut, Armendarez served as executive director of Higher Edge, an organization which, according to its website, “guides low-income and first-generation students through enrollment, retention, and graduation from college by providing the support and resources needed for success.”
The couple later moved back to North Carolina and make their home in Currituck.
Davenport said the Elizabethan Gardens board was excited to attract someone "with strong connections to the Outer Banks."
“We are confident in Theresa and how she will fit seamlessly into our mission and vision at The Gardens and look forward to working with her," she said in a press release. "It is also fitting that Armendarez’s career has been aligned with many of the same tenets of our mission statement: sharing a unique history, providing educational opportunities, enhancing the quality of the visitors experience and preserving beauty and tranquility.”
Armendarez said appreciated the confidence the Elizabethan board had placed in her, saying she hopes to work with the board, the Gardens' staff and the community to "build upon its incredible 71-year legacy."
“Creating new educational experiences about our unique environment and history is what truly excites me about this opportunity,” she said.