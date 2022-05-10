Two leaders of U.S. Army intelligence roots in northeastern North Carolina were in Currituck and Pasquotank counties Tuesday to recruit talent for the Military Intelligence Corps.
“We are in a war for talent,” Gen. Anthony Hale, who is commanding general at the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, said during a visit to the VFW William Clarence Jackson Post 6060 in Elizabeth City.
Hale said he has been on a mission since October 2020 to recruit more minorities into the intelligence corps. Army intelligence has one of the lowest percentages of minorities of any part of the service, he said.
Hale said he has visited 14 historically black colleges and universities as part of the recruiting mission. This year the focus is on “hometown recruiting,” he said.
Sgt. Maj. Tammy Everette, who is commanding sergeant major at the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence, returned to her alma mater Currituck County High School Tuesday to speak to students about opportunities in the Army. She made a similar presentation in Elizabeth City later in the day.
With her was Hale, who is commanding general at Fort Huachuca and the chief of Army intelligence. Everett is the senior enlisted leader reporting to Hale.
Hale also is from northeastern North Carolina, having grown up in the Bertie County community of Aulander. On Wednesday he and Everett were slated to speak at Bertie County High School and in Greenville.
They are headed to Raleigh and Cary on Thursday to speak at schools there.
“We told our Army story and talked to students about the opportunities that are available to them in the Army,” Everett said of the school presentations.
Her own Army story begins when she was a college student.
“I was going to college and I had a daughter already and I needed a job,” she said. “So I went to the local recruiting office and the rest is history.”
Everett said it “absolutely” is rewarding to serve the country in the Army.
Everett had three uncles who had served in the military. He said he was very close to two of them and they encouraged him to consider serving.
In 1986 he enrolled at N.C. State University and joined Army ROTC. He joined the N.C. National Guard in 1988 and on May 12, 1990, was commissioned as an Army officer. He chose service in the intelligence corps.
Hale has been deployed to Bosnia, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan. He said timely intelligence is critical in enabling combat units to defeat the enemy.
Hale said it is a privilege to lead soldiers every day.
“It’s all about taking care of my people,” Hale said.
Everett, who has had combat deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan, explained that Army intelligence supports combat units by gathering information for them about the movements and actions of enemy forces.
“Basically you’re gathering information and providing it to the commander so that he can make decisions based on what’s happening,” Everett said.
Hale said visits to Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion posts are important because military veterans are influencers who can help recruit young people they know in the community.
“Talking to a veteran is talking to an influencer,” Hale said.