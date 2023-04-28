A 19-year-old Elizabeth City man has been charged in connection with the shooting of two juveniles earlier this week, one of whom was an 8-year-old boy.
Randall Ivan Ferguson, 19, of the 2000 Block of Eleuthera Way, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and one count of discharging a weapon within city limits, according to an Elizabeth City Police Department news release.
Ferguson was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250,000 secured bond. An online inmate search indicated that as of 6:30 p.m. Friday, Ferguson was still in custody. His first appearance in Pasquotank County District Court is Monday, May 1.
According to police, two juvenile males — one 8 years old and the other 17 years old — were struck by gunfire in the Speed Street area Monday evening and transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
At around 6:36 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Speed and Madrin streets. At the scene, police learned that one juvenile had suffered a gunshot to the arm and the other had been shot in the leg. Both were transported to SAMC by private vehicles.
On Tuesday, the grandmother of the 8-year-old child said the boy had been shot in his arm while playing in a field near Madrin and Speed streets. She said her grandson had been released from the hospital and was doing well.
At a press conference Tuesday outside City Hall, Elizabeth City Interim Police Chief Phil Webster said the 17-year-old has also been released from the hospital.
The shooting remains an active investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555. Callers will remain anonymous.