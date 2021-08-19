The downtown installation of artistic bike racks will begin in the coming weeks.
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. is spearheading the project that will locate 14 bike racks across downtown Elizabeth City.
Each of the 14 racks is sponsored by a business, organization or individual which paid for the $600 bike racks to be built and painted. Local artists painted most of the racks, being paid up to $200. But two sponsors painted their own rack and only paid for the $400 fabrication.
ECDI Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said Thursday that most of the 14 racks have been painted. Once ECDI receives all the racks the downtown group and the city will begin installing them.
There are currently no bike racks in downtown. When the project was announced last year, ECDI noted the need for them in part because of the new Weatherly Lofts apartments and the planned apartments in the former Elizabeth City Middle School.
The visual art on the racks will represent Elizabeth City as a community and will not include political, direct advertising or inappropriate images or words.
“Each of the racks was paid for with sponsor money,” Malenfant said. “The artists were very creative and the artwork is very different.”
Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Chairman Lloyd Griffin, who regularly rides his bike in the downtown area, not only sponsored a rack but also painted it.
Griffin’s rack features the county and city logos as well as the American and North Carolina flags. The background of the rack features patriotic colors, Griffin said.
Griffin, who paints as a hobby, said it took him 10 hours to paint the rack.
“I felt we needed a patriotic rack and that is what I ended up doing,” he said. “It is a great community project.”
ECDI members did a walkaround last year with city public works personnel to pinpoint the best locations for bike racks. Each rack has spots for two bikes.
Racks will be placed in such locations as the city’s waterfront parks and Poole Street Park; near Pailin’s Alley; near the Senior Center; and along Main Street and Colonial Avenue.
ECDI hopes to place another dozen racks downtown once sponsors are found. ECDI said there's a need for multiple racks in the city’s parks along the waterfront.
Southern Bank contributed $5,000 to sponsor eight of the first 14 racks. Besides Griffin, Everett and Dru Thompson, United Country Realty, Van’s Pizza House and Nu-Quality Ice Cream also sponsored racks.
Griffin said Southern Bank’s contribution was critical to getting the first racks installed.
“It would have taken a lot longer to raise the money if Southern Bank hadn’t stepped up,” Griffin said.