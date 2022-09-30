Artists from near and far will make a splash in downtown Elizabeth City next week.
After a two-year break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the RiverSplash art event returns to the city Tuesday through Saturday, Oct. 8.
RiverSplash is expected to draw numerous artists that will showcase who artistic talent in more than just traditional painting and drawing. Artists that create stained glass, fiber art, woodworking, wood sculptures and photography will also take part in the event.
RiverSplash will feature a series of workshops, demonstrations, art talks and exhibits at various locations across downtown. There is even an organ concert at historic Christ Church Thursday from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
All of the events, some of which run from the morning into the evening, are free and open to the public.
Carolyn Peel is one of the RiverSplash organizers and she is expecting both local and visiting artists to attend the event. She said about half of the artists will come from outside the city, including one from Maine.
“It is like an artists retreat,” Peel said. “It’s a time when all kinds of artists can come together to celebrate the arts in general. It’s an arts celebration for Elizabeth City.”
The RiverSplash Studio, where artists will practice their trade, will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Christ Church on McMorrine Street.
“They will be painting together in the Parish Hall,” Peel said. “They have a studio space for the week and they can come and go. They are professional artists and the public can come because the artists love to share their work and what they do.”
Event organizers have also turned the former Todd’s Pharmacy at 207 S. Poindexter Street into an Art Collective where the public can purchase pieces of art. It will be open Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m., Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Artists always want to sell their work,” Peel said. “We are going to set that up as an art gallery, collective gallery where things can be for sale. We have asked the artists to bring two or three things that are affordable.”
Prior to the organ concert on Thursday, the work of local wood sculptor Alexis Joyner will be exhibited at Saint Phillips Church from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Following the concert there will be a reception and art sale in the former Todd’s Pharmacy.
Students from the Art Department at Elizabeth City State will have a drawing circle Wednesday through Saturday in the Arts of the Albemarle Annex on Main Street during the event.
“They bring in their art students for the week,” Peel said. “That is open to the public where someone can come in and try their hand at drawing.”
There will be art workshops led by visiting artists at the AOA on Tuesday and Thursday. Tuesday’s workshop will be with Susan Tobey White from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Thursday workshop with Catherine C. Martin will also be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Peel said people need to call the AOA for workshop availability.
“These are returning artists and they are popular,” Peel said. “Their classes are filling up fast.”
There will also be numerous “pop-up” events featuring stained glass, fiber art, woodworking and photography. They will be held at Eclectic Jewelry, Harbor Centre, MMT Printers and Joel Sutton’s Studio.
“We will have pop-up art galleries all over town and that is going to be fun,” Peel said. “They are designed for our locals to network in area they might be interested in. They will be able to talk with the artist that is there.”
The AOA’s Rhythm and Brews event will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday on Poindexter Street between Colonial and Main streets.
For a complete schedule of events and times go to the events’ Facebook page RiverSplash.