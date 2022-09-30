splash photo

After a two-year break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the RiverSplash art event returns to Elizabeth City Tuesday through Saturday, Oct. 8. RiverSplash is expected to draw numerous artists who will showcase their talent in all types of media — everything from paintings and drawings, stained glass and fiber art to woodworking, wood sculptures and photography.

 The Daily Advance

Artists from near and far will make a splash in downtown Elizabeth City next week.

